Photo:Title: Egypt. Village and pyramids during the flood-time. ca. 189-Abstract: Photo shows men on camels and one man standing next to a camel in shallow flood water, with pyramids in the background, in Egypt.Physical description: 1 photographic print.Notes: Title from caption card and item.; LOT subdivision subject: Egypt.; Forms part of: Frank and Frances Carpenter Collection (Library of Congress).| between 1890 and 1900| Library of CongressCatalog: http://lccn.loc.gov/2001705532 Image download: http://lcweb2.loc.gov/service/pnp/cph/3a30000/3a38000/3a38600/3a38699v.jpg Original url: http://hdl.loc.gov/loc.pnp/cph.3a38699 | Frank and Frances Carpenter Collection Reusing this file ) | No known restrictions on publication.Twitter: @BatchelorShow

On the Road to Baku: The Arab League rejects the Trump Peace Plan & What is to be done? @David_Pollock @WashInstitute Malcolm Hoenlein @Conf_of_pres

David Pollock, the Bernstein fellow at The Washington Institute, focuses on the political dynamics of Middle East countries. He is the director of Project Fikra, a program of research, publication, and network-building designed to generate policy ideas for promoting positive change and countering the spread of extremism in the Middle East.