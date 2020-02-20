On the Road to Baku.  #TheNewAmericanCivilWar: A Red victory in 2020 could buy us time. Michael Vlahos: @JHUWorldCrisis



Image: Seeking a political even keel in the US. On the Road to Baku. #TheNewAmericanCivilWar: A Red victory in 2020 could buy us time. Michael Vlahos

Michael E Vlahos, JHU, in re: How does all this end—will China be the threat that unites the US? A short-term path revealed in the debacle of Iowa, cf. the elections of 1982 and ‘94: see an establishment that’s shown its incapacity and is at the end of its legitimacy; and billionaire ___ in the form of Bloomberg, the lie that Blue is somehow the party of the people when it’s [like] the ancien regime; a Red victory in 2020 will buy us space where the temperature could go down for four years. Maybe the Dems could get back on to an even keel; this happened with Bill Clinton. Coronavirus similar to Chernobyl. The rending of the State of the Union in half tells me there’s no going back. Like the rending of the cloth in Judaic funerary rites. It’s like burning your ships on the beach. But, there was a desperation about it; smarter Democrats may see that they suffered a desperate loss. Adam Schiff said he’d permit Russia to take over the power of the United States.

