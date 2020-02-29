On This And That.

Colonel Lang posted today a good summary of events in Syria, which may help fight off all kinds of overly excitable readers about what is going on in Idlib now. I want to mention, however, a fact of those “swarms” of Turkish drones, which, according to some very impressionable people now almost control the skies over Idlib–they don’t. I am not going to delve here into the explanation of how AD works under such conditions as are in Idlib now, but, unlike Turkish propaganda and bat-shit crazy statements, the only success of those drones was one munition carrying truck (the video is shown), one armored vehicle and one motorcycle. You can watch the report (in Russian) here . Now to Colonel Lang’s piece.

So, if anyone wants to add anything to this NOT based on a click bait headlines or Turkish propaganda video-compilations, or statements about killing hourly thousands of SAA’s soldiers or destroying hundreds of targets, you are welcome. Other than that, I can only express my condolences to people who, based on some few-seconds long videos, experience hysterics and panic. As per this:

This kind of posture IS EXPECTED from such creature as Jeffrey, especially against the background of today’s US officially losing a war in Afghanistan by signing a “peace deal” with Taliban.

Yes, Taliban was also asked: please, pretty-pretty please, be nice boys and do not immediately overthrow Kabul government once we leave. I am sure Taliban, who in accordance to statements of US military and especially US “diplomats” was constantly on the verge of being defeated in the last 19 years and should not exist by now at all, obliged and promised by crossing, ah, I mean whatever they did, their hearts and hoping to die, that they will absolutely follow the letter of this “peace deal”. After all, America’s great “diplomat” and strategic “thinker” Mike Pompeo assured all of us that:

Speaking to reporters, Pompeo said the United States was “realistic” about the deal it signed, but was “seizing the best opportunity for peace in a generation.” He said that while he was still angry about the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the U.S. will not “squander” what its soldiers “have won through blood, sweat and tears.”

It would have been widely appreciated if Pompeo would disclose what exactly US soldiers “won” in Afghanistan? Try as I might, I cannot identify a single thing which was “won” there and, quite to the contrary, I can easily identify a growing number of threats which become actualized for the region as the result of the United States sustaining a rather humiliating defeat in Afghanistan. It is clear that the mood in Department of State now is not very good, hence a bunch of lunatic statements, including in “support” of Turkey, which faces a rather calamitous future near Syria because Turkey can now officially be identified as a sponsor of terrorism at least de facto. Turkey, realistically, needs a truce badly, because the going, as was expected, proved to be not what was expected by Turks, and Turkey’s Foreign Minister Cavusoglu today tried to downplay the situation when stating that Russia supports Damascus but “doesn’t seem to be targeting us” (in Russian) . For now, I may add. A lot will be decided between Putin and Erdogan and my gut feeling is that this time around Erdogan will have to face some very unpleasant realities.

