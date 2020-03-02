One dead, ten injured in minibus accident and truck near Vladimir

VLADIMIR, March 2. / TASS /. One person died, ten were injured in a collision between a mini bus and a truck on the M-7 highway in the Vladimir region, the local Police Department told TASS on Monday.

“Currently, out of 16 people on the bus, 1 was killed, ten were injured,” the press service said. The Police Department explained that Mercedes Sprinter minibus from the Chuvash Republic and a Mercedes truck from the Republic of Mordovia collided. The accident occurred around 03:20 Moscow time in the city of Gorokhovets on the 335th kilometer of the M-7 Volga highway.

from https://tass.com/emergencies/1125399