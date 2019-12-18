One Million Moms Put In Their Place by Capital, by Eric Striker

Hallmark Channel’s flip, then flop, on running an ad promoting homosexuality should be a wake up call to conservatives who have not evolved past the Reaganite-Republican “fusion” of Wall Street donors with Christian voters.

The Hallmark Channel has blown up since it took its stock off of the market in 2016 and decided to “lean in on Christmas.” Today it is one of cable TV’s ratings powerhouses, with the bulk of its audience being every advertisers dream: women in the 25-54 age range. Earlier this year, Hallmark Channel raised the price of buying its ads by double digit percentages.

Hallmark movies are notoriously repetitive, saccharine, and rife with internal product placement, but they also offer women a relatable rebellion that prioritizes love and family over modernity and capitalism.

The typical Hallmark movie formula features an urban female careerist lead – doctors, lawyers, scientists, journalists, et al – who escapes the rat race to small town America for the holidays. There, they inevitably meet a handsome and princely stranger, and bond over cookies, decorations, fuzzy animals, Santa Claus, and acts of charity.

Soon after, there is a magic kiss by the crackling fire, and in most of the movies, the female protagonists choose to reject the stress and nihilism of cosmopolitan life to live happily ever after with their new love in a Norman Rockwellesque fantasy land.

The CEOs of Hallmark are mostly cynical profit-seekers capitalizing on providing televised opiates for white psychological pain caused by globalization, but their popular business model has still come under attack from the system for this. Hallmark World is overwhelmingly white, has no homosexuals, and rejects the ideology of feminism to give women an illusion of what, regardless of how they are pressured to live their personal lives, they actually want.

Many social conservatives canceled by Jewish Hollywood have found refuge in the Hallmark snowglobe. Jon Voigt and Dean Cain have made movies with the company’s studio. Hallmark’s most well-known star and brand ambassador, Candace Cameron Bure, is a vocal Trump supporter.

In other words, the channel usually categorized in the 100s and available with special cable packages is an atomized corporate version of a phenomenon Henry Ford describes in The International Jew, where Americans sick of Jewish Broadway’s depravity would run off to host Shakespeare in provincial barns, like pursued and marginalized cultural criminals.

As the myth of perpetual economic growth begins to unravel and cultural liberal engineers continue to moonwalk humanity backwards on the evolution chart, people seek answers and escape through extra wholesome entertainment and religion.

Hallmark has always kowtowed to the machine, when pressed. They have previously refused to air anti-abortion ads and forced through a number of films about Hanukkah this year (even though the religious element of Christmas is heavily downplayed in its movies), but still, this has not been enough for powerful people who look at its slightly dissenting material’s march towards 100 million viewers for its holiday themed programming with suspicion.

Scarlett Johansson, who has courted controversy in the past for her Zionist fanaticism, even starred in a snarky attack on the Hallmark Channel on the Jewish skit show, Saturday Night Live. The media has been out for their blood.

Zola’s Bake the Cake Moment

A large percentage of Hallmark Channel fans do not approve of homosexuality and are morally conservative. Hallmark’s lack of engagement with politics – and propagandizing homosexuality is a political act – is the secret to its large conservative fan base.

After a torrent of complaints from the Christian organization, One Million Moms, Hallmark decided it would only run the two Zola ads that did not feature lesbians making out (four of the ads did).

Zola wound up going public with this minor dispute, which shows it is motivated more by making unwilling families look at obscenity than it is in selling wedding planning services to America’s 1.1% lesbian population, of which only a small fraction will ever get married.

All it took for Crown Media Networks CEO and President Bill Abbott to overrule his underlings and call for re-airing the ads was a phone call from GLAAD, an organization representing elite homosexuals that is partnered with every big corporation you can think of.

The mere potential of a capitalist boycott from GLAAD’s powerful benefactors can make an executive offer George Takei to take him out on a leash in a leather dog fetish costume at the next Academy Awards. Hallmark has now announced that it will now go out of its way to produce homosexual propaganda

The worst part is the total lack of solidarity from conservative media and politicians for One Million Moms as they come under attack from the cannons of a united “liberal” media front. This is partially thanks to the massive investment hedge fund managing Zionist Paul Singer has made in raising homosexual activists through the ranks of the GOP.

Rod Dreher, supposed defender of Christians, has said nothing. The National Review’s article is a hyper-objective overview of what happened, without any opinions taking a side. The gay neo-con Brad Polumbo has been the most vocal conservative on this matter, and his op-ed is an attack on OMM and the Hallmark Channel’s decision to listen to its viewers.

The Republican Party could fight the Jewish and capitalist forces that push homosexuals on unwilling members of the public, but never will. Donald Trump’s administration, which owes its existence to the Evangelical bloc vote, is currently threatening Zambia with starvation if the AIDS-ravaged country doesn’t decriminalize homosexual solicitation. Pope Francis and the Catholic Church, along with most Protestant churches, refuse to fight against the global homosexual crusade.

Which begs the question: why should the public keep supporting these institutions that fail us and our values? Perhaps it’s time to do what Peter Hitchens has suggested for the Tories and boycott the fake right to clear the space for people who will actually represent the 10s of millions of women who watch the Hallmark Channel so that the normal people can once again be masters of our surroundings and push queers back into the closet.

from https://www.unz.com/estriker/one-million-moms-put-in-their-place-by-capital/