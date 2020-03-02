One of Most Influential US Pastors Says 'Israeli Lobby' Is the Biggest Problem Facing America (Chuck Baldwin)

The author is a prominent American Christian conservative who was a presidential candidate for the paleoconservative Constitution Party in 2008, when he was endorsed by Ron Paul.

He is the pastor of Liberty Fellowship, a non-denominational church in Montana, and a popular radio host and columnist. His excellent weekly sermons which often have a lot of political content and strong views are available on his YouTube channel. Baldwin believes that it is the sacred responsibility of pastors to lead on political issues, as they did during the 18th and 19th centuries.

He is a relentless foe of neoconservatism and Christian Zionism and frequently criticizes the neocon hostility towards Russia. His views are representative of an influential and substantial part of Trump’s popular support.

Here is an archive of his excellent articles which we have published on Russia Insider, when they were relevant to the debate over Russia.

Members of the “right” and “alt-right” love to use terms such as “the establishment,” “Deep State,” “globalists,” etc., in describing freedom’s political enemies. And, yes, I often use those terms too. For the sake of brevity, I will refer to the above as simply “the ruling class.”

Seldom, however, do conservatives identify who actually comprises the ruling class. Typically when using those terms, conservatives are attacking Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and liberal Democrats in general.

While it is doubtlessly true that many liberal Democrats are pawns of the ruling class, so are many conservative Republicans. The ruling class monopolizes the philosophies, priorities and policies of both major parties in Washington, D.C.

The ruling class has mastered the phony left-right paradigm to perfection. The entire political debate in America centers on the left-right paradigm. If you are a Republican, Democrats are the enemy; if you are a Democrat, Republicans are the enemy. The entire political world revolves around this notion.

It’s all a game, a façade, a hoax.

Here’s how it works: When the ruling class wants to focus on building a socialist Welfare state, dismantling traditional cultural and religious norms and enacting gun control, it puts liberal Democrats in power. And when it wants to focus on building the Warfare State and creating foreign enemies for the purpose of expanding the “war on terror” and a global surveillance state, it puts conservative Republicans in charge.

And when it comes to accommodating the international bankers (translated: creating and increasing a debt-based economy), both Republicans and Democrats happily play along. The only difference in the economic policies of conservatives and liberals in D.C. is that liberals want to tax and spend, while conservatives want to borrow and spend. But both groups want to SPEND. Neither party cares a tinker’s dam about sound money principles or fiscal responsibility. That’s why no matter who the president is (including Donald Trump) or which party controls Congress (including Republicans), America’s national debt and deficit spending continue to spiral upward.

This also explains why, no matter who the president is (including Donald Trump), the same miscreants wind up in the president’s cabinet and administration. Donald Trump’s administration looks like Barack Obama’s. Obama’s administration looked like G.W. Bush’s. Bush’s looked like Bill Clinton’s, ad infinitum, ad nauseam.

The president doesn’t pick his cabinet and administration officials; the ruling class picks them.

Members, former members and fellow travelers of the Local 12 of the Villains, Thieves and Scoundrels Union—otherwise known as the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Trilateral Commission (TC) and Bilderberg group—litter every presidential administration regardless of political party. Donald Trump is on a pace to surpass both G.W. Bush and Barack Obama in the number of CFR appointments, a mark he will undoubtedly surpass during his second term in office.

But the 800-pound gorilla in every backroom in Washington, D.C., is the Israeli lobby. For all intents and purposes, Israel and the ruling class are one and the same.

Philip Giraldi astutely writes:

“And then there is the problem of Congress itself, which is precisely the institution that has been most corrupted by Israel and Jewish money. Almost thirty years ago, American politician Pat Buchanan described Congress as “Israeli occupied territory.” As a result, he was viciously attacked by the mainstream media and the political leadership of both parties, demonstrating beyond all doubt that he was correct in his observation. Today the Israel Lobby in the United States is far more powerful than it was in 1990, so much so that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu actually boasts to his voters that he directs U.S. policy.”

Everyone in Washington knows very clearly but will never admit that Israel has seriously corrupted the United States government and its elected officials at all levels. But [Congressman Adam] Schiff did not mention Israel, nor did he express concern that Israel’s clearly unsavory involvement with Trump transition team members General Michael Flynn and Jared Kushner was never thoroughly investigated or included in the final Mueller report. One might assume that a deliberate decision was made by some parties in power to avoid embarrassing Israel. Those parties almost certainly included Schiff.

Schiff, who is Jewish, frequently tells audiences about his love for Israel, sometimes complaining that it is treated unfairly. It might be suggested that if anyone in the government is partial to a foreign power it is Schiff, and that foreign power is Israel, not Russia.

Unfortunately, Schiff is far from unique. Perhaps he and a number of other Congressmen should register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938, as required by law. Congressmen are not exempt when they work to benefit a foreign nation, though they frequently believe themselves to be not subject to the very laws that they pass. In May, a letter was sent to the White House with the signatures of 400 [out of 435] congressmen, purely to express America’s legislature’s solidarity with Israel and to give it a green light to do whatever it wishes vis-à-vis its neighbors. The letter cites some questionable American interests relating to Syria, but it also mentions Israel no less than 13 times.

And let’s not forget that there are over 100 high-ranking members of the U.S. government (that we know about) who are foreign citizens. And guess which country? Right: Israel. The U.S. government is awash with dual U.S./Israeli citizens.

Former Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney has recounted several times her experience in Washington. Here is a portion of her testimony as recorded in The Atlantic:

Press TV: “Let us talk about their many reports that talks about the influence of the Israeli lobby, AIPAC on the United States politics in general. Did you experience anything in that realm as far as one would call the interference in American policy by AIPAC? McKinney: Well, every candidate for Congress at that time had a pledge. They were given a pledge to sign and I was new on the scene and the pledge had Jerusalem as the capital city, the military superiority of Israel… Press TV: American Congress people have to sign this pledge? McKinney: Yes, you sign the pledge. If you do not sign the pledge, you do not get money….. Press TV: I just want to get into this pledge a little bit more. So this is basically something that is mandatory, that every Congressperson has to sign saying that what Jerusalem as you said is the capital of Israel, and what else? McKinney: You make a commitment that you would vote to support the military superiority of Israel that the economic assistant that Israel wants that you would vote to provide that. Press TV: …they are supposed to be representing the people of the United States not a foreign country and yet they have to pledge allegiance to a foreign state? No one questions this? McKinney: That is what I was asked to do and I made it public.”

Cynthia told me in person all of the above and much more. Suffice it to say that the vast majority of the congressmen on Capitol Hill in both parties have sold their congressional votes and their loyalties to the State of Israel.

For years, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (corrupt politician and mass murderer) has bragged privately and publicly that Israel controls the United States. Here is a privately recorded video of Netanyahu bragging about Israel’s influence over the U.S. Notice how he mocks the American people for being so gullible.

Just a few days ago, Netanyahu again boasted of Israel’s control not only of Washington, D.C., but of many U.S. states.

Israeli caretaker prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who has been indicted for corruption and is facing an election soon, just boasted that his ministry of strategic affairs has managed to undermine first amendment protections for free speech in the United States by lobbying state legislatures to pass laws forbidding the boycott of Israel.

Gilad Erdan is the head of the ministry of strategic affairs, which has spearheaded the attempt to undermine the US constitution and make criticizing Israeli policy illegal in the United States. This effort is allegedly being aided by Mossad, Israeli intelligence. Mossad intensively spies on Washington, D.C., and may have compromising information on US politicians.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee or AIPAC is the main instrument of such Israeli policy pushes in the United States, and has never been forced to register as the agent of a foreign state, as US law requires.

On February 12, 2020, Bibi bragged:

It was also not for nothing that the American administration has taken this step together with us. In recent years, we have promoted laws in most US states, which determine that strong action is to be taken against whoever tries to boycott Israel.

Confirming Israel’s intimidation of U.S. State governments, Journalist Abby Martin is suing the State of Georgia for requiring her to sign an anti-BDS manifesto before allowing her to speak at a college assembly in that State. Imagine, a State of the United States requiring an American journalist to, in essence, swear loyalty to a foreign country as a condition to speak at an American university.

Just recently, the State of South Dakota became the 28th State to pass an anti-BDS law.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott was recently invited to Israel to receive the Friends of Zion Award (the same award was also given to Donald Trump and G.W. Bush). In his acceptance speech Abbott said, “Anybody who is an enemy of Israel is an enemy of Texas.”

I thought the governor’s oath included fidelity to the United States, NOT a foreign country. When did Greg Abbott take an oath to Israel? And what does he have in mind for the citizens of Texas (“enemies”) who engage in their constitutional right to participate in the BDS movement against Israel? Fines? Imprisonment? Torture? Death?

Speaking of Texas, in 2017, the Houston suburban city of Dickinson refused to provide emergency relief assistance due to Hurricane Harvey to townspeople who would not sign an anti-BDS declaration:

The form includes a clause headlined “verification not to boycott Israel”. It states: “By executing this Agreement below, the Applicant verifies that the Applicant: (1) does not boycott Israel; and (2) will not boycott Israel during the term of this Agreement.”

Please tell me what pledging loyalty to a foreign country has to do with an American citizen receiving emergency assistance from an American city?

How is this not treason? How is what all of these Israel bought-and-paid-for American politicians are doing not treason?

I bet most Americans are completely unaware (because the Zionist-controlled media in America doesn’t tell them) of the way our U.S. Embassy in Israel turns a blind eye to Israeli atrocities committed against Americans abroad.

One of the principal functions of a United States Embassy overseas is to provide citizen services, which includes coming to the assistance of Americans who are treated badly by the local government. It is a responsibility that most embassies take seriously, with the exception of the facility currently located in Jerusalem. One has to understand that that is so because the United States Embassy in Israel is like no other. In other countries, the American Embassy exists to support American travelers, businesses and a broad range of national interests. In Jerusalem the Embassy exists to support Israeli interests and to serve as an apologist every time the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes on a killing spree or does something else that is similarly outrageous, to include bombing neighboring Syria every other day.

America’s current ambassador, former Trump bankruptcy lawyer David Friedman, has funded Israel’s illegal settlements, which did not in any way complicate his confirmation as nearly everyone in Congress and the White House does not believe that the Palestinians actually are human beings. Since taking up his position, Friedman has defended Israel when its army sharpshooters have shot down scores of unarmed Gazans, including children, and has both praised and endorsed out-and-out theft by the Israeli government in Jerusalem, on the West Bank and the Golan Heights.

What the U.S. Embassy under Friedman will not do is put any real pressure on the Israeli government if its security forces or rampaging settlers kill, beat, maim or torture an American citizen, especially if said citizen happens to be of Palestinian descent. Indeed, Friedman is only the latest manifestation of Israel-first-itis among U.S. Ambassadors, the rot having started inevitably with Bill Clinton, who appointed Australian citizen Martin Indyk as the first Jewish ambassador to Tel Aviv. The two most recent ambassadors, Friedman and Daniel Shapiro, both political appointees, have also been Jewish. Shapiro so enjoyed being an Israeli that he decided to remain in the country after his appointment as ambassador was completed. He now works for an Israeli government funded think tank.

The Israeli army and police have in fact killed a number of American citizens without any real pushback from the Department of State or White House. The unwillingness to confront Israel on any level stems from the formidable Jewish power in the United States, which uses money and media control to corrupt the political system at national, state and local levels.

Ask yourself why you have never heard of these American citizens who were either murdered by Israel or who were shot in the head by Israeli troops but miraculously survived:

Rebhi Barakat Kaid, 67, Columbus, Ohio (killed August 1988)

Rachel Corrie, Washington State (killed March 2003)

Brian Avery, 24, Albuquerque, New Mexico (shot April 2003)

Tristan Anderson, 37, Oakland, California (shot March 2009)

Furkan Doğan, 18, Troy, New York, (killed May 2010)

Emily Henochowicz, Potomac, Maryland (shot May 2010)

Orwa Hammad, 14, Louisiana (killed October 2014)

Mahmoud Shaalan, 16, Florida (killed February 26, 2016)

Of course, these are only a few of the ones whose stories have leaked out.

Oh! And let’s not forget the 34 American sailors and Marines who were murdered by the State of Israel on June 8, 1967, when Israel attacked the USS Liberty.

All of these Americans were murdered by the State of Israel and their deaths covered up by the U.S. Embassy, the U.S. State Department and the White House—regardless of whether a Democrat or Republican sat in the Oval Office. And this does not include the thousands of people of all faiths who are routinely tortured by the State of Israel.

The above-referenced article continues:

Inside Israel torture of Palestinians is routine on the grounds of “necessity” and absurd “ticking-bomb” scenarios. The courts and the medical profession aid and abet the practice. Over 1200 complaints regarding the torture of Palestinians in Israeli prisons have not resulted in even a single indictment of the torturers.

So, killing Americans as well as many others and torturing prisoners are all in a day’s work for the Jewish state. What is disgraceful, of course, is the fact that the United States government, which has the power to do something about it, instead chooses to do nothing to stop the bleeding or even to demand inquiries to find out who is to blame. Instead, Washington lavishes money and praise on Israel, reportedly America’s best friend and closest ally, while it also avoids looking at the horrors that are evident to most of the rest of the world.

The John Birch Society deserves credit for having identified the CFR as part of the ruling class, but few have dared to name the State of Israel.

Here is a relevant message that I delivered over a year ago that includes pertinent information on both the CFR and Zionist Israel.

If Benjamin Netanyahu knows he controls America, why don’t evangelical Christians know? It’s because they are bewitched and deceived by the false doctrines of Christian Zionism.

It’s time to put Americans back in charge of America.