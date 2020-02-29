ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT INTERVIEWS OF 2020: Michael Oliver – This Stock Market Crash Will Be A Nuclear Event But Gold Will Surprise

With the Dow plunging thousands of points and wild trading in gold and bond markets taking the world by surprise this week, one of the most important interviews of 2020 has just been released with Michael Oliver, the man who is well known for his deadly accurate forecasts on stocks, bonds, and major markets.

One Of The Most Important Interviews Of 2020

February 29 ( King World News ) – Eric King: “Michael, what kind of surprises are in front of us when you talk about that collapse and panic? From what you are saying, it will be a violent multi-day crash where the S&P will lose roughly 1/3 of its value.”

Stock Market Crash Will Be A Nuclear Event And Gold Will Surprise

Michael Oliver: “Well, it’s not an emotional statement on our part. We’ve gone back and studied the US markets going back into the early 1900s. We have had all kinds of structural bridges that have been blown up and we have only one structure remaining to be broken and that’s the annual momentum structure. The 1929 stock market crash and the 1987 crash were solely caused, technically speaking, by quarterly momentum breakage.

In this case we have broken monthly and quarterly momentum and now we are pending the annual momentum breakage. There has never been such wide pending structural breakage in the US stock market in history in terms of the scope of the technical damage that’s being done. So we are expecting a rapid unfolding (of this unfolding stock market crash) — a ripping off of all the sentiment, all of the assumptions, where it’s a nuclear event…***KWN has now released one of the most important audio interviews of 2020 with Michael Oliver discussing the stock market crash and why gold will surprise, and you can listen to it by CLICKING HERE OR ON THE IMAGE BELOW.

