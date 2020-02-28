One person dies in helicopter crash in Russia’s Astrakhan Region — source
According to the Turkish president, the situation in Idlib is moving in a “positive direction for Turkey”
It is impossible to counter modern means “with a rifle in one’s hand, a submachine-gun and even a machine-gun,” the head of the Federation Council Defense and Security Committee said
The Russian military has proven that the footage of alleged chemical weapon use in Syria’s Douma is fake, according to the head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service
The presidential press secretary added that there was no trip to Istanbul in Vladimir Putin’s schedule for March 5
The Russian president recollected that in the early 2000s, he had been advised that a body double should substitute for him at events where the head of state might be at risk
from https://tass.com/emergencies/1125055