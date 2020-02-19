OPEC+ ministers meeting to be held on March 5-6

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The OPEC Secretariat has sent a formal invitation for the Ministers Meeting on March 5-6, 2020 to countries participating in the OPEC+ oil production capping deal, sources in delegations told TASS on Wednesday.

“Yes, we have received the invitation for March 5-6 today,” two sources said. The third source noted that these dates remained unchanged in the official schedule of the secretariat.

The Ministers Meeting is expected to be preceded by the OPEC+ technical committee’s meeting, where experts will assess the market once again. Their report will then be considered by the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee. OPEC+ ministers will then make final decisions on the basis of the Committee’s recommendations.

from https://tass.com/economy/1122107