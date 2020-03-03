OPEC+ Technical Committee continues discussing impact of coronavirus on oil market

VIENNA, March 3. /TASS/. The meeting of the OPEC+ Technical Committee, which lasted more than nine hours, ended on Tuesday with approval of a recommendation for OPEC+ participants to further reduce oil production by 0.6-1.0 mln barrels daily for the second quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus spread, a source familiar with the meeting progress told TASS on Tuesday.

The Committee at the same time has kept the recommendation to extend the current deal. According to its terms, OPEC+ countries will reduce oil production by 1.7 mln barrels a day against the October 2018 level until the end of 2020.

from https://tass.com/economy/1126263

