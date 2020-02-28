Open borders politicians in Europe are contributing to the spread of Wuhan coronavirus the same way they allowed their countries to be invaded by refugees

(Natural News) Left-wing political ideology is going to be the death of Europe someday, and probably within most of our lifetimes.

A few years ago, the continent’s various countries threw open their doors to waves and waves of mostly Muslim refugees from the war-torn Middle East and North Africa, flooding their cities with people who simply do not share their values or their historic Christian faith.

The results have been predictable: Cities in France, Italy, Germany, Sweden, and Britain where large immigrant communities were formed have become ‘no-go zones’ for birthright citizens. Crime and violence has gotten so bad in some of these regions that police no longer patrol them.

Now, that same open-borders mentality is exposing hundreds of millions of Europeans to Wuhan coronavirus, as Summit News reports:

Even as the coronavirus begins to spread around the continent, EU officials have steadfastly refused to implement border controls, insisting that the sanctity of open borders is more important.

The number of confirmed cases in Italy has soared from 3 to 322 in the space of just five days, with 10 deaths, but authorities insist that the Schengen Area, which abolishes passport checks and border controls between 26 European states, must not be compromised.

And, the news site reports, even though some 50,000 citizens in Lombardy and Veneto are under internal lockdown, there are no such policies in place for national borders.

In Italy, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte refuses to implement border control and security measures, lamely claiming that they wouldn’t do anything to stop the spread of the virus or contain it. That response prompted former Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to demand that Conte resign “if he isn’t able to defend Italy and Italians.”

But other Italian officials are aligned with Conte’s government.

“We agreed to keep borders open, closing borders would be a disproportionate and ineffective measure at this time,” Health Minister Roberto Speranza also told reporters in Rome on Tuesday.

RT reported that borders will remain open even though Italy is now confirmed to be a major source of the virus spreading into neighboring European countries.

Spreading throughout Europe

“Nearly a dozen towns have been quarantined across the northern Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto, and supplies across the north have run low. Public events have been cancelled, and panicked shoppers have stripped supermarket shelves of provisions,” the Russian news site reported.

By mid-week, RT noted, the number of confirmed coronavirus victims in Spain rose to seven. Before then, a German tourist and a British man tested positive for the virus on the Canary Islands and in Mallorca, respectively, though both have now been discharged from hospitals.

On Tuesday, Switzerland and Austria, which border Italy to the north, confirmed their first cases of the virus.

“The Swiss patient, a 70-year-old man, had returned from an event in Milan two weeks ago. Across the Alps in Austria, a young Italian couple tested positive for the illness after entering Austria from Bergamo in Italy on Friday,” RT reported.

Two additional cases have cropped up in France, as well. One patient recently returned from Italy while the other from China.

The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern,” while WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Monday that the virus has “pandemic potential” — though we believe it’s already reached that level.

And in the U.S., health officials have also said they believe the potential for a major outbreak exists.

“Widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the United States would translate into large numbers of people needing medical care at the same time,” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters.

Sources include:

RT.com

Summit.news

Breitbart.com

NaturalNews.com

from http://www.naturalnews.com/2020-02-27-open-borders-politicians-europe-contributing-spread-coronavirus.html