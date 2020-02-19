southfront.org

Donate

The Turkish military operation in Idlib, northwestern Syria, is just “a matter of time,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on February 19.

“As with all [previous] operations, we say ‘we could suddenly come one night.’ In other words, an Idlib operation is a matter of time,” Erdogan claimed. “Turkey has made all preparations to carry out its own operation plans in Idlib.“

The Turkish president further claimed that his country is not satisfied with the outcome of talks with Russia on the situation in Idlib.

“Although the meetings will continue, it is a reality that we were very far from what we want,” Erdogan said.

Earlier in February, Erdogan threatened Syria with a full-scale military operation claiming that the Syrian Army should withdraw from all the areas that it had recently liberated from militant groups in Idlib. Erdogan delcared that Turkey will not leave Idlib for the government of Bashar al-Assad and its supporters and claimed that only a few days remained until the end of ultimatum to the Syrian military. The Turkish leadership claims that the big bad Assad regime is opressing peaceful opposition members in Idlib, while in fact the Syrian Army is fighting against al-Qaeda-linked groups. Turkey is interested in supporting terrorists because this would allow it to keep its influence in this part of Syria.

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/operation-in-idlib-is-matter-of-time-turkey-is-not-satisfied-by-talks-with-russia-erdogan/