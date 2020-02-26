Orange County declares state of emergency; Los Angeles flight attendant tests positive for the coronavirus

(Natural News) Following San Francisco’s state of emergency declaration yesterday, now Orange County has declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus, reports Fox 11 out of Los Angeles:

Orange County officials declared a local health emergency Wednesday in response to the coronavirus, which has now infected more than 81,000 people worldwide.

Michelle Steel, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, and board Vice Chair Andrew Do made the announcement at an early afternoon

news conference.

She was quick to note “there are no current incidents reported in the county of Orange,” adding yet more confusion to the pattern that an increasing number of cities and counties are declaring emergencies for a global pandemic the entire establishment media claims will never hit America and is no big deal.

Also from Fix 11 LA:

San Diego County officials declared a local emergency in response to the coronavirus on Feb. 14. Officials there stressed that the declaration was not an indication of a greater risk of contracting the virus locally, only an effort to ensure the county was prepared to respond should an outbreak occur.

The CDC has so far tested just 445 people in the entire United States since day one, a number now being tracked in real time at Pandemic.news, with links to CDC.gov.

Pandemic.news is also putting together a detailed list of public health departments for all 50 states, along with the number of people being tested in those states. The current number for nearly all states is zero.

Korean Air flight attendant working LAX tests positive for the coronavirus

CBS News out of Los Angeles is now reporting a Korean Air flight attendant has tested positive for the coronavirus after working the LAX flight route, spanning “several flights” out of LAX.

Before being diagnosed with the coronavirus, she worked:

– A flight from Tel Aviv, Israel to Seoul, South Korea

– Multiple flights from Seoul to LAX

It’s not yet known exactly how many passengers were on those flights, but international flights typically carry 300+ passengers on each flight.

The coronavirus fiasco with the Diamond Princess cruise ship — and its ill-fate evacuation charter flights that spread the infection even further — proves the coronavirus is especially adept at infecting people who share enclosed spaces such as ships or airplanes.

It’s abundantly clear there is an uncontrolled outbreak in California right now, and only 200 people have been tested so far

What we are witnessing here is a steady increase in the number of cities and countries declaring emergencies while claiming there is no emergency.

We are told there are no community outbreaks in California, but according to the state’s Dept. of Health website page on the coronavirus, only “approximately 200 persons have been tested to date.”

Note that California doesn’t even know the exact number, and if it’s anywhere near 200, that’s shockingly small.

More than 8,000 people are currently under self-quarantine in California. Apparently, almost none of them have been tested at all.

It begs the obvious question: How is anyone going to detect coronavirus outbreaks if virtually no one is being tested for the coronavirus in America?

This is all covered in my new podcast below.