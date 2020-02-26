Over 1,000 motor rifle troops eliminate militants during tactical drills in Russia’s south
MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The personnel of a motorized infantry regiment of the Western Military District’s all-arms army practiced eliminating notional militants during tactical drills that ended at the Pogonovo training range in the Voronezh Region, the District’s press office reported.
The drills involved more than 1,000 motor rifle troops and about 100 items of military and special hardware, the press office specified.
Under the drills’ scenario, militants of a large illegal armed formation made a breakthrough attempt to advance to a community, take hostages and destabilize the situation.
“The motor rifle troops set up maneuverable defense and drew the enemy into a trap, after which they eliminated the notional terrorists’ highly mobile groups by heavy fire from Tornado-G multiple rocket launchers and Shmel rocket flamethrowers,” the press office said in a statement.
During the drills, the regiment’s snipers under the cover of fire from 30mm guns of BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles struck mobile targets that simulated the enemy’s wheeled hardware, the statement says.
The motorized infantry’s gunners fired RPG-7V and AGS-17 Plamya grenade launchers to eliminate the terrorists’ light-armored vehicles and fire emplacements, according to the statement.
“For the purpose of inflicting maximum damage, the crews of T-72B3 tanks rendered support to the troops,” the press office reported.
from https://tass.com/defense/1123901