Over 10,000 children evacuated from Khabarovsk kindergartens amid bomb threats

KHABAROVSK, December 19. /TASS/. A total of 56 kindergartens in Russia’s Far Eastern cities of Khabarovsk and Komsomolsk-on-Amur received bomb threats on Thursday, which prompted the evacuation of over 10,000 preschoolers in Khabarovsk alone.

“Bomb threats have been received by 47 kindergartens in Khabarovsk. Children are being taken out, over 10,000 have already been evacuated,” a city administration source said.

Meanwhile, a source in the administration of Komsolmolsk-on-Amur said evacuation was ordered at nine kindergartens.

“We are informing parents, so that they could take them home,” he said.

Similar calls were received by schools in various Far Eastern cities on December 9. As a result, evacuation was ordered at dozens of schools in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk, Vladivostok, Blagoveshchensk, Ussuriisk and Birobidzhan.

