southfront.org

Donate

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) eliminated more than 250 militants while repelling the Turkish-led attack on the town of al-Nayrab in Greater Idlib, the Syrian TV revealed.

According to the state-run channel, the army also destroyed many battle tanks, armored vehicles, howitzers and rocket launchers which were supplied by Turkey.

Al-Qaeda-affiliated Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the National Front for Liberation (NFL) carried out the attack in the morning of February 20. The Turkish military provided the militants with direct fire support.

The Turkish military had acknowledged that two of its service members were killed in a town near al-Nayrab during the attack.

The support of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) allowed the SAA to repel the large-scale attack within a few hours. Su-24 warplanes destroyed twelve vehicles of the attackers, despite being targeted from the ground.

The failure of the attack was for sure a major blow to the militants and Turkey. Ankara, however, may soon launch yet another attack in order to improve its position in any future negotiations with Moscow.

More on this topic:

Donate

from https://southfront.org/over-200-militants-eliminated-during-failed-turkish-led-attack-on-al-nayrab-syrian-tv/