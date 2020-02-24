Over 30 OneWeb satellites delivered from Florida to Baikonur spaceport

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. A new batch of British OneWeb communication satellites has been sent from a Florida plant to the Baikonur spaceport, the press service of the company’s branch in Russia said on Monday.

“The plane with 34 satellites took off at 01.55 Moscow Time from the United States,” a spokesperson said.

The delivery to Baikonur is expected on February 25.

Earlier, OneWeb’s press service told TASS that the second launch of British satellites from the Baikonur spaceport was scheduled for the second half of March.

The first six OneWeb satellites were launched on February 28, 2019 from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana by the Soyuz-ST carrier rocket. Another 34 satellites were sent to the orbit by the Soyuz 2.1 b rocket from the Baikonur spaceport on February 7. In total, OneWeb plans to deploy 648 satellites on the near-earth orbit. By 2021, the British company expects to ensure full-time communication for users around the globe.

