Over 500 new cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in South Korea in past day

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in South Korea has increased by 519 in the past 24 hours and reached 6,284, South Korea’s Ministry of Health and Welfare reported on Friday.

Earlier reports said a total of 5,766 cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in South Korea.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 70 other countries, including in Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea and Italy.

In China, the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus exceeded 80,500, while the death toll surpassed 3,000, and over 52,000 people recovered and left hospitals. Outside of China, 267 people died from the new coronaivurs, and the number of confirmed cases nears 15,000.

from https://tass.com/world/1127335