Over 60,000 Christians in Massive Protests Against Montenegro's President After Attempt to Seize Churches

The entire population of Montenegro is only 640,000. Christians are streaming in from all over the balkans in protest.

[embedded content]

Transcript:

The capital of Montenegro was swept by a new wave of protests against the law on freedom of religion, which infringes on the interests of the Serbian Orthodox Church. More than 60 thousand believers came to the demonstrations and procession in Podgorica. Numerous protests took place in other cities of Montenegro.

Parishioners of the Serbian Orthodox Church oppose the law that the Montenegrin parliament passed in December 2019.

The authorities said they intend to create a new church and seize property from the Serbian Orthodox Church.

And this is more than 600 Orthodox shrines, many of them being medieval churches and monasteries.