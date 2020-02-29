Pak-US relations and derogatory joint statement with India

The plight of middle east and the imperialistic ideas of US is going to increase the crisis of World. The war with Iran will make the world a…

The death of General Qassem Soleimani at the American hand was a cowardly political murder for the sole purpose of blowing up the table and plunging…

Indian courts earlier this month upheld the government’s previous designation of the Sikhs For Justice as an “unlawful organization” on the basis of…

Since 1990, every year on the 5th of February is observed as Kashmir Day or Kashmir Solidarity Day. This Day is officially observed in Pakistan to…

Few recent weeks showed us how Indian citizenship has clearly got more complicated and biased than any other citizenship act in the world. Protests…

The Trump peace plan for Palestine and Israel was announced jointly by two figures presently facing legal allegations in their respective states:…

There are a total of 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi, as a result of Election held on 8 February 2020, AAP won 62 seats and BJP was able to win…

From maligning Pakistan in foreign media to try to sabotage Pakistan’s growth on every other front, India has never missed a chance to hurt her…

Insecurity kills everything beautiful, just like the insecurities of India are ruining the peace, stability and progress of the entire South Asian…

Propaganda warfare against Pakistan is a main agenda of our enemy which is being used by our foes as an endeavor to subvert some sections of…

All warfare, ideological, economic, or military is based on deception. The assassination of Soleimani is merely a unit of the larger game by US and…

In contemporary scenario, South Asian saga has significant nature to alter the course of international system. The region consisted of volatile…

