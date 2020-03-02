Pakistani Muslim DELIBERATELY Spread Coronavirus in Italy, Infected Hundreds of People

The European Union Times

Italy which is now like a Wuhan epicenter of Europe has been mostly infected on purpose by a Muslim Pakistani food delivery guy. The Pakistani was diagnosed positive with Coronavirus (COVID-19) but was asymptomatic so he was not quarantined as unfortunately Italy now quarantines only people who present symptoms of the disease.

He was told to stay home but instead, he went back to work, in a Chinese restaurant where he served as both a cook and delivery agent.

He seems to have been the main vector of transmission within Pavia, perhaps even Lombardy and Italy as a whole.

Italy is the epicenter of Europe’s coronavirus contagion. Most other cases on the continent trace back to people who have been there. Within Italy, the epi-center is Lombardy, accounting for two-thirds of the country’s reported deaths and infections.

There, in the “red zone”, city centers are deserted; people have been banned from attending mass and told to watch it on the internet instead; football matches are played to empty stadiums.

Within Lombardy, much of the plaguespreading seems to have been done by the Pakistani in the city of Pavia.

The Paki has since been arrested and charged with disregarding the instructions of judicial authorities, for which he could be sentenced to a maximum of 3 months in prison or just a fine of 230 Euros. His name has not been published and the Chinese restaurant where he worked has been allowed to continue operating.

Most mainstream news outlets in Italy are covering up the truth about the source of the country’s plague infection, suppressing any discussion of the immigrant angle.

The story about the Paki plaguespreader has been circulating on “far-right” websites such as VOX News, but also on mainstream news outlets, such as Il Giornale and ADNKronos.

Picture this for a second in your mind: a Muslim Pakistani man preparing Chinese food then delivering it to Christians around the city in Italy…

Maybe he was just a jump selfish bastard or maybe there’s another possibility which should be raised. Maybe he did it on purpose in the name of Islam and Jihad.

As for the Italian people, what’s wrong with their pasta and pizza? Italian food is famous everywhere in the world but now they switched on Chinese food? What, is bat soup more tasty nowadays?

Ohhh well… nothing to worry about, get back to sleep now, in fact we need more migrants, DIEversity is our strength!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

No votes yet. Please wait…

RELATED ARTICLES

Did you like this information? Then please consider making a donation or subscribing to our Newsletter.