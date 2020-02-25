Pandemic whistleblowers in China forced to make 'confessions' just like in US are de-platformed, smeared

The European Union Times

A young woman from Tianmen in China’s Hubei Province recently confessed that after she contracted the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) where she lives, staff at the hospital she was sent to barely cared for her and actually tried to murder her.

This college student, who became something of an internet celebrity after exposing on social media how poorly she was cared for at a Chinese government hospital, spilled the beans before oddly putting up another video not long after urging her followers not to “spread false rumors” online.

Many believe that this young woman was coerced by the communist Chinese government into retracting her early statements because they made China look bad – this being a common tactic not just in communist China but also here in the United States, where Big Tech is actively censoring all dissenting viewpoints that question official government narratives.

The young woman, who’s being called “Bomaner” online, says that after she was diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) following a fever she developed, medical staff at the Tianmen hospital where she was admitted gave her only two pills of Oseltamivir, also known as Tamiflu, every day.

Instead of arranging for a proper CT scan and blood test, she added, the hospital let her suffer to the point where she became so physically weak that she felt as though she might collapse. She also began to vomit and have loose bowels.

The same day that Bomaner posted all of this information to her social media accounts, she says police actually went to her parents to inform them that she was spreading “negative information” online about the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19).

“I was in the hospital’s isolation ward when this happened,” she wrote. “Every word I said on social media was true. I really don’t know which of my statements is considered a wrongdoing. Please come talk to me, instead of talking to my parents.”

Listen below as Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, explains how the communist Chinese government appears to have intentionally developed the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) as a deadly bioweapon specifically for use against the United States.

Tianmen doctors tried “to murder me,” says Bomaner

Perhaps the most chilling aspect of Bomaner’s horrific experience at this local Tianmen hospital is that she says doctors there conspired to remove her from life support, which would have killed her.

“The doctors joined together to murder me by cutting off my oxygen supply,” she wrote on social media. “My parents still have no idea about this.”

“The doctors promised to provide the best treatment solution for me, yet they did nothing … I am sincerely asking for help desperately. I shall turn in my grave if I die!”

Similar to what’s happening here in the U.S., communist China has been ramping up its online censorship as of late, as well as its intimidation and persecution of “dissidents” like Bomaner who share information online that in any way makes the communist Chinese government look bad.

According to reports, communist China has hired a battalion of online trolls known as the 50-cent army that monitors what’s being shared online in China 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The goal is to stamp out all unapproved information about the Wuhan coronavirus (CoVid-19) that communist China doesn’t want the world to learn.

“I hope my followers on social media will not spread rumors,” reads the chilling after-response that many believe Bomaner was coerced by the communist Chinese government into posting following her earlier posts. “My family is waiting for me to go back home [after I fully recover from the virus].”

“We should also believe in our country and our government,” she concluded.

