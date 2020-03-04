PANIC BUTTON: Expect Another Rate Cut And More QE Very Soon

On the heels of the Dow tumbling and gold surging, expect another rate cut and more QE very soon.

Expect Another Cut And More QE Very Soon

March 3 ( King World News ) – Alasdair Macleod: “So the Dow falls 593 points and gold jumps $52 to $1640. I call that policy failure and the Donald must be livid. The next cut in rates and/or aggressive QE is surely very soon. What price gold then?”

Panic Button

Jason Goepfert at SentimenTrader: “Just because it’s probably a prerequisite, below we can see returns in the S&P 500 after every emergency rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Most of these occurred at the beginning or early middle of recessions, which obviously does not help longer-term returns…(see below).

Panic Button: A Sea Of Red (Negative

Returns For Stocks) 1-Year After This Signal

Market Panic, Got Gold?

