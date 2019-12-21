Parallels in the U.K. of American Revolt

The insanity continues in the U.S. impeachment process, showing once again that it is nothing but an orchestrated coup attempt by the British intelligence authors of the “Russiagate” hoax and their assets in the Democratic Party. Nancy Pelosi, clearly aware that the ridiculous articles of impeachment are neither true, and are not even crimes if they were true, is now holding up the transfer of the case to the Senate for a trial until the new year, hoping some miracle will appear to justify their actually criminal intent. Attorney General William Barr last night on Fox News made clear that there were serious criminal actions taken by the coup plotters, and that the investigation by special prosecutor John Durham intends to root them out, not only in the FBI and Department of Justice, but also in the CIA and other agencies as well. Durham has now called for many of the relevant records of former CIA Director John Brennan, who ran much of the Russiagate scam.

The intent—to prevent Trump’s effort to establish friendly relations between the U.S. and Russia and China, thus breaking up the British imperial division of the world into irreconcilable blocs—is the same in the “Ukraine” extension of the coup, since the British and the Obama intelligence operatives are frantic to cover up their direct role in the criminal coup against the elected Ukraine government, in league with overt Nazi gangs, with the intention of starting war with Russia. With the Ukrainian people overwhelmingly voting out the neo-Nazi regime, in favor of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s intent to restore relations with Russia, Trump is now cooperating with Zelensky to that end. The fake impeachment charge of “abuse of power” for Trump’s effort to expose this massive crime, is laughable, but nonetheless extremely dangerous.

The situation in the U.K. has many similarities—although one must be cautious here, since it is the British Empire that is at stake. Boris Johnson and his top adviser Dominic Cummings have appealed to the working class in the U.K., traditionally aligned with the Labour Party, to restore Britain’s historic industrial capacities and its strength in scientific research and infrastructure, with a result like that of Trump’s sweep of traditionally Democratic Party states in the 2016 election. Those layers in both the Labour and Tory parties that fought against the Brexit vote of 2016, which was strongly supported by Johnson, were largely swept out of office in the national election which gave Johnson his historic majority.

In both the U.K. and the U.S., the rapidly onrushing financial collapse is being ignored. It is entirely possible that as the bubble bursts, President Trump will turn to the LaRouche solutions, the American System policies of Alexander Hamilton, rather than the Wall Street crowd around him. It is less likely that Johnson would do the same, but if the U.S. comes together with Russia and China, as Trump is trying to do, that that combination, with India and others that would join, can impose a new paradigm for the world, dragging even the British along. This has been the intention of the LaRouche movement over several decades—it is now squarely on the table, requiring the full mobilization of the patriots of this nation, and the citizens of the world.

from https://larouchepac.com/20191220/parallels-uk-american-revolt