Patrick Buchanan from Creators Syndicate

Was the Debate Beat Down Fatal for Mayor Mike? for 02/21/2020

If Duterte Wants Us Out, Let’s Go for 02/18/2020

An Establishment in Panic for 02/14/2020

Long Before Trump, We Were a Divided People for 02/11/2020

Are the Bells Tolling for Amy, Liz & Joe? for 02/07/2020

Failed Coup of a Failing Establishment for 02/04/2020

Is Bernie’s Hour of Power at Hand? for 01/31/2020

Impeachment: The Left’s Ultimate Weapon for 01/28/2020

Hillary Stuffs Bernie Into ‘Basket of Deplorables’ for 01/24/2020

Is Mass Civil Disobedience Our Future? for 01/21/2020

A Malicious Indictment Mitch Should Toss Out for 01/17/2020

Trump’s In-Kind Contribution to Bernie for 01/14/2020

The Culture War Comes to the Old Dominion for 01/10/2020

If Baghdad Wants Us Out, Let’s Go! for 01/07/2020

Our Real Existential Crisis — Extinction for 01/03/2020

Will War Derail Trump’s Reelection? for 12/31/2019

Is ‘Little Rocket Man’ Winning? for 12/27/2019

Today France, Tomorrow the USA? for 12/24/2019

Is Impeachment Backfiring on Democrats? for 12/20/2019

Will the Secessionist Epidemic Ever End? for 12/17/2019

If no new agreement is negotiated, the VFA is dissolved. Today, that same establishment wants Joe out of the race. No Republican president in the lifetime of this writer, not even Ronald Reagan, united the party as did Trump in the week of his acquittal in the Senate and State of the Union address. The third is a 38-year-old gay in a same-sex marriage who would be our youngest president ever. It's hard to believe but not impossible. 

As of today, Bernie Sanders looks like one of the better, if not best, bets for the nomination. Polls have him running first or second in the first three contests: Iowa on Monday, and then New Hampshire and Nevada. Kennedy made Edmund Ross one of the Senate's "Profiles in Courage" for his decisive and heroic vote not to convict and remove Johnson. He was a career politician." So says Hillary Clinton of her former Senate colleague and 2016 rival for the Democratic nomination, Bernie Sanders.

Her assessment of Sanders' populist-socialist agenda? 

"It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it." It's not political. It's not partisan. It's patriotic."

Seriously, Madam Speaker? Not political? Not partisan? Yet, before launching the attack, Iran signaled that its retaliation would be strictly proportionate, to avoid an escalation. Advertising Age called it "one of the most iconic ad campaigns in the past 50 years."

But the Virginia of 2020 seems to be another country than the friendly commonwealth to which this writer moved four decades ago. Most foreign policy analysts predict it will be a missile test more impressive than any Pyongyang has yet carried off.

What is Kim's game? What does Kim want?

