Payment of around $3 bln by Gazprom may be part of package gas agreement with Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Gazprom’s payment of around $3 bln to the Ukrainian side under the Stockholm Arbitration decision is being discussed as one of the terms of the package gas agreement between Moscow and Kiev, a source in the Russian delegation told reporters on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the arbitration decision at the annual news conference on Thursday saying that Ukraine has a similar $3 bln debt to Russia on Eurobonds. A portion of Russia’s reserved funds from the National Wealth Fund was invested in Ukrainian securities worth $3 bln. The court decision in London has already been present, he informed, adding though that the decision is not being implemented.

Putin noted that Moscow is ready to look for a solution of the Ukrainian gas issue suitable for everyone, although the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration in the gas dispute between Gazprom and Naftogaz of Ukraine was politically motivated.

Trilateral gas talks between Russia, the European Union and Ukraine were held in Berlin on Thursday where the sides agreed on a draft gas deal. At the press conference, they said that the parties plan to coordinate a package deal with the leadership of their respective countries on Friday. The details of the draft agreement were not made public. However, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak clarified that the sides discussed specific volumes and terms of the contract on Russian gas transit via Ukraine.

The high-level talks in the bilateral format will continue in Minsk on Friday.