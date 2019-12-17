Pelosi’s Lies Expose Criminal Intent behind Coup Plot against Trump

The impeachment coup—and Trump has called it a coup, and it is a coup—may actually backfire in a big way. The oligarchy—in the U.S., the U.K., and internationally—is panicked since the Horowitz report has exposed the criminal conspiracy by the U.S. and British intelligence agents to carry out a coup against President Donald Trump. Even Der Spiegel in Germany ran a cover story expressing their horror that despite the Russiagate and the impeachment fraud, Trump looks like he will win the next election.

Bill Binney, the former head of the technical division of the National Security Agency—who designed the NSA programs to search out terrorists, but resigned when the program was used instead to spy on virtually everyone in the world—has proven conclusively that there was no Russian hack of the computers of the Democratic National Committee, the core of the Russiagate hoax. He reviewed this evidence on LaRouchePAC’s “Fireside Chat” national call-in webcast on Dec. 12, and is willing and anxious to get this story out across the U.S. and internationally.

Binney, and former CIA operative Larry Johnson who appeared with him on the LaRouchePAC call, pointed to the fact that Gen. Michael Flynn, the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) in the Obama Administration and Trump’s first National Security Adviser, was targeted in the Russiagate witch-hunt precisely because he had exposed that the Obama Administration’s arming of so-called “moderates” in the regime change war against Bashar Assad’s government in Syria was actually going to the al-Qaeda terrorist networks—and worse, that the Obama Administration was doing this intentionally. In the eyes of the British and Obama intelligence networks, Flynn’s crime was that he wanted to establish friendly ties with Russia, as does President Trump.

This is now all backfiring on the coup-plotters, both those in the U.S. and those in the U.K., Ukraine and elsewhere. As President Trump tweeted yesterday, former FBI Director Comey, who ran the Russiagate hoax, is now looking at serious prison time.

Helga Zepp-LaRouche yesterday, in her weekly strategic international webcast, warned that the ongoing “weaponization” of the impeachment process by the Democratic Party leadership is a sign of desperation, that they fear, correctly, that in the 2020 election, they cannot win an honest election campaign. Constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz makes the point that a very dangerous precedent is being created, by destroying the republican conception of the Presidential system, replacing it with a British parliamentarian system, whereby a prime minister can be gotten rid of just because of a majority in the parliament.

The British Imperial division of the world, with NATO vs. the Warsaw Pact, is dead. Macron called NATO “brain-dead,” while Trump called it “obsolete.” When the Soviet Union disintegrated in 1991, NATO lost its raison d’tre and the confrontation against Russia and China is just being built up to justify making big salaries for the bureaucrats in the NATO apparatus and for the military-industrial complex. It is not too late to say that NATO should be replaced with a completely different system, a security architecture which includes Russia and which includes China, because the present confrontation policy is leading to war. It is clear that Trump is trying to have a decent relationship with Russia and China, while, if Hillary Clinton had become President, we could have had World War III already. It is time for NATO to fold up. We need a new approach, an approach which guarantees the long-term survivability of the planet and humanity.

A step in that direction was achieved in Spain this week, as the Dec. 2-13 COP25 conference for Malthusian genocide under the cover of the fake “climate change” hoax fell flat on its face, unable to come up with any new dictates for stopping industrial development under the lie that global warming is threatening the human race. While many blamed President Trump for undermining the Malthusian scheme, and he deserves this praise, it is primarily due to the persistent efforts of the LaRouche movement over the past 50 years to expose the British Malthusians as the storm troopers for the new fascist movement to justify the depopulation of the world. With this defeat of the Malthusians, the forces for human progress must take the offensive for progress—for a New Bretton Woods, for global cooperation in the New Silk Road, and for cooperation between the great cultures of civilization in a new paradigm for the human race.

