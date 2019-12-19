Pelosi's Lies Show Criminal Intent Behind Coup to Oust Trump, The Issue is War and Peace

With the release of the Horowitz report last week — as false as its final conclusion of no “political bias” of the FBI may be — there are more people now speaking clearly about the criminal intent of the coup plotters in launching impeachment efforts against President Trump. In her weekly webcast, Helga Zepp LaRouche reviewed comments to an LPAC audience of Bill Binney and Larry Johnson about how the report exposes that the FBI used a false dossier, written by a British spy, paid for by the Clinton campaign, and filled with hearsay and outright lies, to set-up Trump campaign officials Papadopoulos and Page to get a FISA Court warrant to launch a spy operation against the campaign.

As the exposure of corruption expands, making the likelihood that the whole impeachment process will backfire against its perpetrators, Nancy Pelosi destroyed any credibility she had as leader of the opposition, in comments she made about Bush going to war against Iraq, based on lies — which she knew about at the time — was NOT an impeachable offense, and about how the process of impeachment against Trump has been going on for two-and-a-half years, though she recently claimed she only just decided to proceed recently!

Helga also reviewed how the recent NATO conference confirmed that it is both “brain dead” and obsolete; how the disunity at COP25 is a good thing; and how EU officials von der Leyen and Christine Lagarde demonstrate, through their statements and actions, the absolute failure of the neo-liberal system. She urged viewers to “not sit on the fence of history”, but to join us, to assure the victory of the New Paradigm.

from https://larouchepac.com/20191215/pelosis-lies-show-criminal-intent-behind-coup-oust-trump-issue-war-and-peace