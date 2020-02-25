Pentagon: Idlib (Under Turkish Control) a Terrorist Hellhole

VeteransToday

.@OIRSpox Colonel Myles Caggins says the #Idlib province is a “magnet” for terrorist groups who are a “nuisance, a menace and a threat” to the hundreds of thousands of civilians in Syria, who are just “trying to make it through the winter.” Read more 👉 https://t.co/7IltJzi7Od pic.twitter.com/cS9Tc5TC7r — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 20, 2020

Amazingly, the British news broadcaster has decided to share exactly this explosive part on its own Twitter account.

Such verifiable evaluations do not coincide with the traditional Syria narrative that wants to hammer in the mainstream audience that Idlib is a beacon of freedom. The highly praised last “rebel stronghold”. Occupied by “merciful freedom fighters” who “sacrifice themselves” to protect the local population from the “blood thirst of the Assad regime” and the “Russkies”.

The Syrian context is roughly the same as that of the leading Western media, which have their positions and thrusts dictated by intelligence agencies and political elites.

But senior US military officials like Brett McGurk and Colonel Myles Caggins disagree with the misleading reporting.

So that means the establishment in DC and highly decorated members of the US armed forces, represent opposing views about what is really going on in Idlib and what the local militant groups are all about.

It’s no secret that Washington still hangs on Syrian President Assad, and prefers to see a regime change or at least a dissection of Syria yesterday.

Accordingly, it holds blindly to Al-Qaeda in Idlib, and tends to do with the Syrian branch of the alleged mastermind of the September eleventh in negotiations to come, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently admonishing remarked .

Lavrov literally: “ Both the Nusra Front and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are officially listed as terrorist groups by the United Nations Security Council. In the United States, they are also on national lists of terrorist groups. Nonetheless, it is not the first time that Washington government officials, including U.S. Special Representative for Syria, James Jeffrey, have commented, suggesting that they do not see Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as such a terrorist organization. And that under certain circumstances there would be an opportunity to enter into a dialogue with her. ”

Russia’s top official added: “ This would not be the first time we have heard such indications – which are fairly transparent – and we consider them unacceptable. “

So the supposedly most effective force in the war on terror claims to be the Syrian offshoot of al-Qaida, only to constantly stir up chaos in the war-torn country. Definitely an excellent approach to save the West from a new wave of attacks.

The United States sway between two large oceans in safety, and erode the security situation right on our doorstep to maintain its hegemony in the Middle East. If you still haven’t understood that the United States is the greatest threat to world peace, you should get your head out of the sand before it’s too late.

from https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/02/25/pentagon-idlib-under-turkish-control-a-terrorist-hellhole/