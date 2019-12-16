Pharmaceutical Companies & Buying Immunity

InvestmentWatchBlog

by Martin Armstrong

Most people are unaware of the EXTREME DANGER posed by the Pharmaceutical Industry and their effort to force vaccines on the entire population by law and at the same time to exempt themselves from any liability. In 1987, Democrat William Herbert Gray sponsored H.R.3545 – Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1987. Stuffed in this act was the amendment to exempt the Pharmaceutical Industry from all liability for killing children with even untested vaccines. This is the way corruption flourishes in Washington. It is a major reform we desperately need. They can stick in a bill something that has absolutely nothing to do with the purpose of the bill and the law is thereby changed and it is bought and paid for against the people.

Now in New Jersey, the Pharmaceutical Industry has bought the Democrats again bribing the politicians, and they have removed those who have opposed the Pharmaceutical Industry from any position on the committee. The Pharmaceutical Industry has launched an all-out effort to deny both human rights and parental rights with respect to their children. New Jersey is considering that all children must receive a battery of vaccines all at once if they do not have them before children can go to school. Parents are to be denied any right under penalty of law to object. The Pharmaceutical Industry poses a MAJOR THREAT to society because they have bribed Congress to EXEMPT them from all liability for even killing children who would not respond to a vaccine. Vaccines are by no means 100% safe. Perhaps the majority will have no adverse reaction, but giving them complete immunity for failing to even test to see which children would be at great risk of a vaccine is unthinkable for any politician.

My parents had me vaccinated and there was no problem. I took my children and they were vaccinated without an issue. That does not mean there are no risks and when I or my children were vaccinated, nobody ever said anything about the risk of death. Plus I do not recall more than 10 vaccines – not over 50. On top of that, they are presented as “free” because the government pays 100%. Even if you are on Medicare, they cover the annual flu shot. The Pharmaceutical Industry has a subsidized guaranteed income thanks to government and then they can’t be sued.

I will normally take the flu vaccine, although the benefit of getting the flu was the last time I lost ten pounds and caught up on much-needed sleep. That personal experience aside, the troubling part of this debate lies in buying politicians proving that corruption has to stop. We live in a Republic, not a Democracy, which means these politicians do as they are told by party leaders and are up for sale to the highest bidder. When the money is too overwhelming to ignore, then corruption flourishes. The Congress in Washington actually made law:

No vaccine manufacturer shall be liable in a civil action for damages arising from a vaccine-related injury or death…

Our wonderful Congress has ensured that they have placed the lives of our children at risk and that they have denied our basic human rights. They passed a law that the Pharmaceutical Industry CAN NEVER be sued for any damages or even the death of a child. That means they have NO incentive to test or ensure that a vaccine even works. Why should they take any steps to make sure a vaccine is safe when they have total immunity?

There are children who have died from vaccines. Instead of conducting studies to determine which children should NOT be vaccinated, they bribed our politicians for complete immunity and then are moving state by state to COMPEL parents to get vaccines or to authorize schools to vaccinate children without parental consent. Those in New Jersey can write to the governor if you don’t want to get out of a state that is spiraling nowhere but down

This is WRONG on so many levels and it violated every principle that stood behind the Constitution. ANY politician who votes to compel parents to vaccinate and to deny any liability of the Pharmaceutical Industry should be removed from office and denied all benefits they vote for themselves for life. It is this type of corruption of putting children at risk for money that exposes the vilest level of corruption possible. There have been no deaths from measles, but more than 100 children have died from the vaccine.

New Jersey has been bought and paid for by the Pharmaceutical Industry. They will vote tomorrow that will allow schools to forcibly vaccinate all children. My strongest recommendation – get the HELL out of New Jersey, and the last American to leave, take the flag that once represented the Constitution with you!

The ONLY way to reduce this level of corruption is TERM LIMITS!!!!!! One-Time in and Out. Any politician should be PROHIBITED from voting on anything where he has received any money whatsoever or his family. Enough is enough!

I strongly suggest that parents look at their own states. The Pharmaceutical Industry is in an all-out war to increase their business no different than Forced Loans that broke the back of Germany in 1923. You cannot treat people like this and allow this level of corruption. The Democrats argue Trump should not be above the law, yet they sponsor that position for the Pharmaceutical Industry just as the Clintons sanctioned the attempt to blackmail Yeltsin and interfered in the Russian election of 2000 and then they denied students the right to declare bankruptcy on fraudulent degrees that are worthless. What the Democrats did to students, they are systemically doing to children with full immunity to the Pharmaceutical Industry as they have granted the bankers who New York will defend until the last quarter of the American public.

42 U.S. Code § 300aa–22.Standards of responsibility

(a)General rule

Except as provided in subsections (b), (c), and (e) State law shall apply to a civil action brought for damages for a vaccine-related injury or death.

(b)Unavoidable adverse side effects; warnings

(1)No vaccine manufacturer shall be liable in a civil action for damages arising from a vaccine-related injury or death associated with the administration of a vaccine after October 1, 1988, if the injury or death resulted from side effects that were unavoidable even though the vaccine was properly prepared and was accompanied by proper directions and warnings.

(2)For purposes of paragraph (1), a vaccine shall be presumed to be accompanied by proper directions and warnings if the vaccine manufacturer shows that it complied in all material respects with all requirements under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act [21 U.S.C. 301 et seq.] and section 262 of this title (including regulations issued under such provisions) applicable to the vaccine and related to vaccine-related injury or death for which the civil action was brought unless the plaintiff shows—

(A)that the manufacturer engaged in the conduct set forth in subparagraph (A) or (B) of section 300aa–23(d)(2) of this title, or

(B)by clear and convincing evidence that the manufacturer failed to exercise due care notwithstanding its compliance with such Act and section (and regulations issued under such provisions).

(c)Direct warnings

No vaccine manufacturer shall be liable in a civil action for damages arising from a vaccine-related injury or death associated with the administration of a vaccine after October 1, 1988, solely due to the manufacturer’s failure to provide direct warnings to the injured party (or the injured party’s legal representative) of the potential dangers resulting from the administration of the vaccine manufactured by the manufacturer.

(d)Construction

The standards of responsibility prescribed by this section are not to be construed as authorizing a person who brought a civil action for damages against a vaccine manufacturer for a vaccine-related injury or death in which damages were denied or which was dismissed with prejudice to bring a new civil action against such manufacturer for such injury or death.

(e)Preemption

No State may establish or enforce a law which prohibits an individual from bringing a civil action against a vaccine manufacturer for damages for a vaccine-related injury or death if such civil action is not barred by this part.

(July 1, 1944, ch. 373, title XXI, § 2122, as added Pub. L. 99–660, title III, § 311(a), Nov. 14, 1986, 100 Stat. 3773; amended Pub. L. 100–203, title IV, § 4302(b)(1), Dec. 22, 1987, 101 Stat. 1330–221.)

from https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/pharmaceutical-companies-buying-immunity/