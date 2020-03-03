pics .. Syrian Army shoots down Turkish Bayraktar drone near Idlib

The Syrian air defenses destroyed a Turkish Bayraktar drone that was approaching their forces in the western countryside of aleppo on Monday.

military source told muraselon news , the Syrian military spotted a Turkish drone attempting to raid their positions at the western axis of kifer dael in west aleppo , resulting in the activation of their air defenses.

The source said the Syrian military managed to down the drone before it could carry out their attack in western aleppo

muraselon news gets photos show the wreck of Turkish Bayraktar drone

