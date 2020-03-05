Plane makes emergency landing in Moscow

Earlier, Putin said that as soon as Moscow created hypersonic weapons, other countries’ gargantuan spending on deterrence programs would become meaningless Read more

Sanitary and disease control officials board the plane, perform distant measurements of passengers’ body temperature and ask crew whether fever or respiratory symptoms have been observed in any of passengers Read more

Russia thinks it pointless to hold “empty” summits in the Normandy Four format, involving Russia, Germany, Ukraine and France, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday Read more

The IOC has confirmed the Russian side’s conclusion about Rodchenkov’s fake documents in the case of doping violations by athletes Olga Zaitseva, Yana Romanova and Olga Vilukhina Read more

Russian air base in Hmeymim has been subjected to daily shellings by militants because Turkey had not fulfilled its commitments on establishing a demilitarized area in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Defense Ministry reported Read more

from https://tass.com/emergencies/1126815