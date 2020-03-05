Plane makes emergency landing in Moscow
Earlier, Putin said that as soon as Moscow created hypersonic weapons, other countries’ gargantuan spending on deterrence programs would become meaningless
Read more
Sanitary and disease control officials board the plane, perform distant measurements of passengers’ body temperature and ask crew whether fever or respiratory symptoms have been observed in any of passengers
Read more
Russia thinks it pointless to hold “empty” summits in the Normandy Four format, involving Russia, Germany, Ukraine and France, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday
Read more
The IOC has confirmed the Russian side’s conclusion about Rodchenkov’s fake documents in the case of doping violations by athletes Olga Zaitseva, Yana Romanova and Olga Vilukhina
Read more
Russian air base in Hmeymim has been subjected to daily shellings by militants because Turkey had not fulfilled its commitments on establishing a demilitarized area in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
from https://tass.com/emergencies/1126815