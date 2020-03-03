PODCAST: Interview with Andrei Nekrasov, director of “The Magnitsky Act – Behind the Scenes”
March 3, 2020
Film critic Eileen Jones and Russian filmmaker Evgenia Kovda talk with Andrei Nekrasov about the scandal surrounding his film “The Magnitsky Act – Behind the Scenes.” The most censored film in recent memory.
