On FPF #455, I discuss the Senate voting on a War Powers bill to constrain Trump’s ability to start a war with Iran.

Trump has continued on the presidential tradition of killing whoever he wants, and he is unbound by the Constitution.

The House will also need to pass the bill. However, Trump has threatened to veto the legislation, and Congress is unlikely to get the needed 2/3 in each house to override it.

From https://www.anti-empire.com/podcast-the-senate-stands-up-to-trump-on-iran/