Polexit: After Brexit, Poland’s Supreme Court Says It Might Need to Leave EU Too

(WARSAW) – Just days after the UK General Election delivered an overwhelming mandate for the Conservative Party majority to execute its plans to leave the EU, members of the Poland’s highest court have announced that the country may have to leave the European Union due to fundamental disagreements with Brussels regarding Poland’s new judicial reform proposals.

News proposals would allow for Polish judges to be removed from the bench if they questioned the sovereign government’s latest judicial reforms being tabled by socially conservative Law and Justice Party’s government.

The EU is accusing the party of politicizing the judiciary for political gain, but party official believe this is a perfect example of the EU attempting to interfere with – and overrule – the sovereignty of one of its member states.

Washington Post adds:

The proposed judicial changes have been condemned by the European Union and the bloc’s Polish allies. If fully implemented, the measures would clash with E.U. rules. Government critics fear that the European Union may then have no other option than to suspend some of Poland’s membership rights, which could lead to Poland’s eventual departure from the bloc.