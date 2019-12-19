Political analyst on Impeachment: Trump will emerge stronger and more forceful in his personal popularity in America

sott.net/news

On late Wednesday, nearly all of the members of the Democratic Party in the US House of Representatives, where they constitute the majority, supported the impeachment of Donald Trump. The impeachment was supported in a 230-197 vote, with one abstention.

© Reuters / Loren Elliott



Scott Bennett, an independent political analyst , expressed his opinion on the possibility of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Sputnik: What is your opinion about the results of the congressional vote?

Scott Bennett: The Democrats in the House of Representatives are realising, albeit too late, that impeachment of President Trump is going to have an enormously destructive backlash against the Democrat party all over America in the upcoming election in 2020. Polls and public surveys are showing clearly that President Trump’s approval ratings are rising, despite the hysteria and propaganda the Democrats are trying to spread throughout the country through their supporters in the media at CNN, the New York Times, Washington Post, and other mainstream channels. This shows that the vast majority of Americans are beginning to clearly see and understand that the entire impeachment event has been theatre and political gamesmanship, but sadly is also an attempt to overthrow a sitting president, frustrate and stop his agenda, and violate and nullify the votes of every American who voted for Donald Trump.

Sputnik: How likely is it that the Senate, where Republicans hold a majority, will vote in favour of Trump’s impeachment?

Scott Bennett: The House Republicans are going to vote entirely in favour of President Donald Trump, while some Democrats most likely will realise that their political futures will depend on their abstaining or voting against impeachment. The result of an impeachment in the House of Representatives will most likely result in many Democrats losing their election in 2020, and the Republicans will once again gain the majority in the House, as well as keep their majority in the Senate, and keep the Presidency. This means of course that all three branches will be in control of the Republicans, and President Trump’s goals will be advanced at lighting speed.

Sputnik: Democrats are well aware that the Senate is controlled by Republicans and that impeachment will most likely not be approved. What is the ultimate aim of the Democrats in initiating the impeachment process, taking this into account?

Scott Bennett: The Democrats originally were overcome with their own desire to appear morally superior to President Trump, and were desperate to roll back and cancel Donald Trump’s election victory in 2016. They vainly and ignorantly miscalculated that the American people would be intimidated and confused and manipulated into obeying and supporting and cowering to the loud angry voices of the Democrats attacking Donald Trump for investigating potential corruption in Ukraine and the Obama Administration. Fortunately, the American people largely ignored the propaganda of the Democrat impeachment theatre, and in many cases rose up and expressed anger at the Democrats for impeaching the President over such petty and fraudulent testimony and evidence, instead of focusing on the key interests of the county.

Sputnik: How will the impeachment process affect Trump’s image? Will this affect the president’s ratings in the 2020 election race?

Scott Bennett: President Trump has already begun attacking the Democrats and branding them as traitors and liars and impeaching him in an attempt to distract the American public and the world away from the war crimes and corruption of the Obama Administration, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and the coup orchestrated in Ukraine by the State Department.

President Trump will emerge stronger and more forceful in his personal popularity in America, and will win the majority of Republican and moderate independent voters in 2020 — which will secure his political re-election.

Additionally, the Democrats are exposing their real identity through their speeches on the House floor. Adam Schiff made one of the most outrageous and deceitful statements on the House floor and disclosed his true motivations in the impeachment: HATE RUSSIA. Schiff said while standing at the podium, “It’s more than Ukraine….when Russia remakes the map of Europe by military force it is our fight too.”

Schiff also went on to try and say that President Trump should be impeached to stop him from investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden’s activities in corruption and money laundering and terrorist financing through the Obama Administration’s Department of Justice under Eric Holder and Lanny Breuer, the law firm Covington and Burling, and the Clinton Foundation and Clinton State Department and Union Bank of Switzerland and Saudi Arabian-Qatar-Israeli money.

Ultimately, the end result of the impeachment will either be the re-election of President Trump and the defeat of the Democrats in the 2020 election, or else it will lead to a Civil War in America unlike anything seen since the founding of America.

American citizens are now at a crossroads where they increasingly see Democrats continuing to expand the American military conquest throughout the Middle East by attempting to trigger a war in Syria and Iran; antagonising Russia through providing weapons to Ukraine; enabling illegal immigrants to flood across their borders, then being given voting power by the Democrats, and making illegal immigrant babies born illegally in America citizenship, and attempting to push America into a renewed Cold War with Russia while strangling Americans with abusive government policies reminiscent of a gun-confiscating authoritarian police state.

The impeachment ceremony we are witnessing now, may just be the spark needed to ignite the civil war and uprising against their own government, which may be the only way to reverse the destructive political course America has been foolishly followed since 2001.

from https://www.sott.net/article/425945-Political-analyst-on-Impeachment-Trump-will-emerge-stronger-and-more-forceful-in-his-personal-popularity-in-America