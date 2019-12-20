Politicians are now a special “protected class” on YouTube

(Natural News) As we continue to pick apart the vague minutiae of YouTube’s new “harassment” policies, one thing we came across that might interest you is YouTube’s prohibition of all content that contains “malicious insults” against “public officials” – meaning people who work in government.

As part of YouTube’s continued efforts to silence all forms of free speech that leftists find “offensive,” Susan Wojcicki, the company’s head, has announced that politicians are the latest “protected class” to be shielded from all scrutiny on the Google-owned video platform.

Joining the Cult of LGBTQ, which is given perhaps more special treatment than any other “protected class” in society today, politicians will only receive praise and laud on the new-and-improved YouTube platform – assuming they’re leftist politicians, of course.

“We will no longer allow content that maliciously insults someone based on protected attributes such as their (sic) race, gender expression, or sexual orientation,” a YouTube announcement reads. “This applies to everyone, from private individuals, to YouTube creators, to public officials.”

In other words, being a politician now automatically means that you have “protected attributes” that YouTube says cannot be criticized in any way unless you want to be punished for doing so.

Harassment is still allowed on YouTube, just so long as it’s directed at Christians, white people and patriots

Despite YouTube’s claim that its new harassment policy applies to everyone, the reality of the situation is that YouTube is only censoring content and channels that offend leftists. Conservatives, white people, patriots and other unprotected users are still open game for not just criticism and harassment, but full-on hate.

“Correction: Except for anti-white racism, that will still be allowed and encouraged,” tweeted conservative commentator Mark Dice in response to an NBC News tweet about the new YouTube guidelines that was titled, “YouTube bans insults based on race, gender expression and sexual orientation.”

In addition to censoring and banning content that offends leftists, YouTube is going above and beyond to artificially boost and promote what it deems as “authoritative” content – meaning news items that, despite their glaring and conspiratorial inconsistencies, are expected to be embraced by the masses as undeniable truth.

One of the biggest examples of this is Sandy Hook shooting “conspiracy” videos, which we reported have been systematically scrubbed from the YouTube platform simply for questioning the many holes in the official story.

YouTube is also scrubbing content that questions the Iraq War and its associated weapons of mass destruction (WMD) narrative, the Democrats’ “Russian collusion” conspiracy theory against President Trump, the alleged Syrian gas attacks that the deep state tried to use as an excuse to start another war in the Middle East, and many other mainstream “news” items that, when properly scrutinized, present more questions than answers.

“Everything they’re saying is a total lie,” writes Chris Menahan for Information Liberation about YouTube’s carefully worded excuses that supposedly justify all of this meddling with the content on its platform.

“This is purely about suppressing content the Anti-Defamation League doesn’t like and propping up legacy fake news media outlets so they can more efficiently lie to the public to con them into wars and shut down all critics of prog-globalism.”

This writer can’t say he disagrees with this assessment, having witnessed first-hand YouTube censorship in action – and it’s not pretty, nor is it fair in any of the ways that YouTube and her minions are now claiming.

YouTube might be on the down-and-out, but that doesn’t mean the age of free speech video content on the web has ended for good. To learn more, be sure to check out Brighteon.com, the free speech alternative to YouTube.

