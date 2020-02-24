Politico: Erdogan says he will meet Putin, Merkel and Macron to discuss Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday that he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on March 5 to discuss the deepening crisis in Syria’s Idlib.

