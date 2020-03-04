Pomboy: US Dollar Warning, Plus Gold Liftoff And China Car Sales Crash

Stephanie Pomboy just issued a US dollar warning, plus a look at gold liftoff and China car sales crash.

Nothing A Little Stimulus Can’t Fix

March 4 ( King World News ) – Holger Zschaepitz: OUCH! China car sales drop record 80% as virus empties showrooms. World’s biggest market dealt fresh blow as consumers stay home. Sales have already slumped for two years amid slowing economy. (See below).

China Car Sales Crash 80% Since Virus Outbreak!

US Dollar Warning

Stephanie Pomboy: Look out dollar bulls: 10-yr yield differential btw US and EU narrowest since aug ’16. meanwhile, Dollar just back to levels of early Jan. (2020)

Gold Remains Strong

Graddhy out of Sweden: Broke down for a purple around the apex move, closed with indecision candle just below, then moved back up through the apex and closed again above the top purple dotted trend line. Chart was never broken, did not close or even go below black support line. Just amazing TA. (See below).

Golden Liftoff

Graddhy out of Sweden: Chart is still intact, and so is pink parabolic trend line. (See below).

Fascinating Email From A KWN Reader

