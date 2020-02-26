Pompeo claims Assad’s Idlib offensive “only heightens the risk of conflict” with Turkey

almasdarnews.com

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the Syrian government offensive in Idlib province “only heightens the risk of conflict with our NATO ally, Turkey,” during a statement in Washington DC on Tuesday.

“As we’ve said many times before, the regime will not be able to obtain military victory,” Pompeo added.

He also accused Moscow of “meddling” in the elections of the US, Zimbabwe and Belarus, threatening “action” in response. Russia has vehemently denied interfering in any elections.

Pompeo expressed his excitement about the imminent signing of an agreement between the US and the Taliban, as well as “a conditions-based and phased troop withdrawal and for the commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations.”

“These negotiations, [if] they take place, will be the first time that Afghans representing all sides of the conflict will sit down together and begin the hard work of reconciliation,” Pompeo said, before warning that the Taliban “must respect the agreement specifically regarding the promises [of] severing ties with terrorists.”

[embedded content]

He said the US would not withdraw troops unless “they can demonstrate they’re fulfilling every element of their end of the bargain.”

Credit: Ruptly

Advertisements

Share this article:

ALSO READ Erdogan says Syrian military ‘got what they deserved’ and will ‘pay heavy price in Idlib’: video

from https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/pompeo-claims-assads-idlib-offensive-only-heightens-the-risk-of-conflict-with-turkey/