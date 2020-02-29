Post-Soviet security bloc welcomes US-initiated negotiating process with Taliban

MOSCOW, February 29. /TASS/. The member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) welcome the international community’s efforts to settle the situation in Afghanistan, including the US-initiated talks with the Taliban militant group (outlawed in Russia), the CSTO said in a statement posted on the website of Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

The document stresses that there is no alternative to settling the situation in Afghanistan by political and diplomatic means.

“[The CSTO member states] welcome the international community’s efforts to achieve peace in Afghanistan, including within the framework of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan and the inter-Afghan dialogue that started in February 2019 and note the US-initiated negotiating process with the Taliban, and also the activity of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA),” the statement says.

“[The CSTO member states] stand for consolidating the society, establishing internal political stability for the benefit of all Afghans and achieving durable peace in Afghanistan, which will contribute to strengthening regional and global security,” according to the statement.

At the same time, the organization’s member states are concerned over the tense military and political situation in Afghanistan and the growing number of victims among civilians due to incessant terrorist attacks throughout the country, the CSTO said.

“We are deeply concerned over the presence of the Islamic State [terrorist grouping outlawed in Russia] and some other terrorist formations in Afghanistan and consider it necessary to step up efforts for neutralizing them,” the statement reads.

“[The CSTO member states] are convinced that the terrorist threat is inseparably linked with the problem of drugs production and smuggling and draw attention to the need to intensify the fight against the illegal drugs production and step up international cooperation in shutting down the channels of the illegal drugs transportation from Afghanistan,” according to the statement.

On their part, the CSTO member states will continue their joint activity to counter the challenges and threats to regional security emanating from Afghanistan, the statement reads.

The United States and the Taliban radical militant group are planning to sign a deal in the Qatari capital of Doha on Saturday on the US troop pullout from Afghanistan and the start of a peace process in the country. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has confirmed his participation in the ceremony.

Taliban deputy leader in charge of the militant group’s Qatari political office Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is expected to sign the deal on Taliban’s behalf. Observers from about 30 countries will be watching the document-signing ceremony. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Director of the 2nd Asian Department at Russia’s Foreign Ministry Zamir Kabulov will be present at the ceremony.

from https://tass.com/politics/1125127