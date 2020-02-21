Prepare For The Storm, It’s Time To Bring Down The Corrupt System, Ready – Episode 2103

SPREAD THE WORD

Click On Picture To See Larger Picture

The [CB]’s plan is not working, they have nothing left and they are completely exposed. With all the warning the economy has continued with strength not weakness. Gold is continually rising. Trump is going to help the farmers with the tariff money until the USMCA and other trade deals kick in. The Fed is now setting up for a rate cut. The [DS]/D’s/MSM they are now lashing out, screaming on social media, they know what is coming. They tried to push a Russian hoax today but it failed within 24 hours. The storm is here, prepare, it’s time to bring down the corrupt system, we are ready, we have more than we know, tick tock time is up.

Check Out The X22 Report Spotlight YouTube Channel X22Report Spotlight

Please check Newzsentinel.com for the latest news on the economic collapse. The Sentinel Alerts are updated throughout the day.

Current News – 02.21.2020

Watch The X22 Report On Video

[embedded content] <span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Economy

the IMF confirmed that the epidemic had already disrupted economic growth in China, and that it could derail already-fragile global growth if it continues to worsen and spread.

the Treasury Department is hinting that this might not be an option, and that the US expects the Chinese to honor their commitments.

However, the official narrative in Beijing is that the government is winning the war , China’s agricultural commitments alone in the Phase 1 deal were pretty specific: Beijing agreed to buy an additional $32 billion over the first two years, $12.5 billion over the $24 billion baseline in 2020, and $19.5 billion over that same baseline in 2021. Source: zerohedge.com

IF OUR FORMALLY TARGETED FARMERS NEED ADDITIONAL AID UNTIL SUCH TIME AS THE TRADE DEALS WITH CHINA, MEXICO, CANADA AND OTHERS FULLY KICK IN, THAT AID WILL BE PROVIDED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT, PAID FOR OUT OF THE MASSIVE TARIFF MONEY COMING INTO THE USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020

MAGAnomics – Big Manufacturing Jump Amid Mid-Atlantic Region Report…

USMCA we are now seeing signs of shifted investment into North America and increases in forecasts for U.S. manufacturing The Philadelphia FED tracks factory orders in eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Delaware. New orders in that region soared far higher than all expectations, reflecting a strong consumer-driven economy with ongoing purchases of durable goods.

W e have only touched the initial outer edges of impact from the USMCA and there’s no doubt we will see additional shifts in investment and growth in the North American production economy as a result of the new U.S, Mexico and Canada agreement.

One small example is Microsoft: Microsoft is investing in new data centers within Mexico which indicates they are anticipating to fill a need for clients who need expanded digital technology. CEO Nadella said the investment is “focused on expanding access to digital technology for people and organizations across the country”. Think of it like digital service infrastructure.

In the same way a construction firm would position itself for anticipated utility service needs and housing development within a community, Microsoft is positioning for needs in the digital and technology space. As much as companies need access to electricity, water, raw materials and a labor pool, they also need to be able to link into data networks.

These are the very first steps within a resurgence of north American investment. Source: theconservativetreehouse.com The Fed may be setting the table for 2020 rate cuts The Fed looks to be laying the groundwork to lower U.S. interest rates this year, just as they did in April 2019 before cutting rates in July, September and October.

In the minutes of its latest policy meeting, the Fed highlighted its desire for higher inflation, Bob Miller, BlackRock’s head of Americas fundamental fixed income, points out in a note. “The FOMC changed its statement at the January meeting to make that fact clear, and we see that sentiment confirmed in [Wednesday’s] meeting minutes.” Source: axios.com

Political/Rights

Paul Sperry Tears Into Obama Wingman Eric Holder After Former AG Calls Him a “Loser” and Tells Him to “Shut the Hell Up” for His Reporting on Justice Dept.

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry responded to former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder calling him a loser and telling him to “shut the hell up” after Sperry reported on the Democrat Party leanings of one of the Justice Department attorneys who signed off on the non-prosecution of former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe for repeatedly lying to the FBI in a leak investigation. Among several points Sperry made, one key one is that Holder works at the same prestigious D.C. law firm as the father of the DOJ attorney.

Source: thegatewaypundit.com

The father of the Obama Democrat-donating prosecutor who let admitted perjurer Andrew McCabe off the hook happens to be partners with Eric Holder at the DC law firm of Covington & Burling. Did the former AG have something to do with McCabe getting off? — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 21, 2020

Where did we here that lawfirm name, oh thats right its Gen Flynn original law firm

This is a screaming red siren, but in the daily barrage of crazy, can we hear it?Trump is not only trying to rewrite history of Russia’s intervention in 2016, he is now using the power of the presidency to conceal their 2020 scheme to re-elect him.Dangerous! https://t.co/Fs5SCxL1yw — Sally Yates (@SallyQYates) February 21, 2020

This is how we know they knew exactly what they were doing, lets go back to Feb 2018,

Pelosi calls for the removal of House intelligence chairman Nunes over FISA abuse memo

“Chairman Nunes‘ deliberately dishonest actions make him unfit to serve as Chairman, and he must be immediately removed from this position,” Rep. Pelosi wrote in a letter to House Speaker Paul D. Ryan. “

Source: washingtontimes.com

Now she’s attacking POTUS’s decision to appoint Ric Grenell as Acting DNI. So we know he is the right man for the job

National security official discredits NYT report on Russia helping Trump in 2020

A classified briefing to House members is said to have angered the president, who complained that Democrats would “weaponize” the disclosure.

Intelligence officials warned House lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get President Trump re-elected, five people familiar with the matter said, a disclosure to Congress that angered Mr. Trump, who complained that Democrats would use it against him.

Source: nytimes.com

Fake News Constructs Russia Narrative 2.0 via Democrat Intel Briefing Spin…

The Democrat spin was to claim President Trump replaced Maguire as an outcome of this briefing; and Trump wants to ignore Russia interference assistance. etc. etc. The media ran with the framework of the Democrat narrative; and the political operative piled-on.



(1) DNI Joseph Maguire never said Russia was, would, or is working to interfere in the election to help President Trump. Rather the briefing nuance was that Russia has an understanding of Trump and would likely view him as a deal-maker they could work with and Sanders, Buttigieg et al were unknowns.

(2) President Trump wasn’t angered at the Maguire briefing; Source: theconservativetreehouse.com Another misinformation campaign is being launched by Democrats in Congress saying that Russia prefers me to any of the Do Nothing Democrat candidates who still have been unable to, after two weeks, count their votes in Iowa. Hoax number 7! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020 see what’s happening? 4 days ago on 2/17/20, Q reposted this post…letting us know the 4 am memo was sent to the Deep State operatives and FakeNews to rachet up the “Russia Russia Russia” attacks on @realDonaldTrump Since then, have you noticed the “Russia” theme? #qanon pic.twitter.com/M8Iymyk0t8 — Sun_Q_Tzu (@Sun_Q_Tzu) February 21, 2020 NY Times Article, Schiff, and Brennan leading the way…project Russia collusion onto @POTUS @realDonaldTrump beginning yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xq5F521Npc — Sun_Q_Tzu (@Sun_Q_Tzu) February 21, 2020 Who is leading this effort? Clowns in America and Mockingbird FakeNews MSM…We’ve learned their comms. It’s obvious. Hoping the public picks up…The Great Awakening is here. Bring on the storm @potus!#Qanon #wwg1wga #MAGA #KAG2020 — Sun_Q_Tzu (@Sun_Q_Tzu) February 21, 2020 Let me add this one from yesterday that I retweeted as well pic.twitter.com/Q2nW558EWT — Sun_Q_Tzu (@Sun_Q_Tzu) February 21, 2020 Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged ‘madam’ told a former acquaintance that she and the now-dead pedophile had “everything on videotape,” according to The Telegraph. The acquaintance, socialite and distant relative to the royals Christina Oxenberg, said that Maxwell also told her that Epstein bought a private helicopter because commercial pilots were “eyes and ears” he did not need. She revealed she had spoken to the FBI about what she had been told. Ms Oxenberg, 57, first met Maxwell in the early 1990s and said she would never forget a conversation the pair once had in Maxwell’s home. “We were alone,” she said. “She said many things. All creepy. Unorthodox. Strange. I could not believe whatever she was saying was real. Stuff like: ‘Jeffrey and I have everyone on videotape.’”… Source: zerohedge.com

Undocumented immigrants arrested in California courthouse — despite state law

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents reportedly violated a California state law that prohibits immigration officers from arresting undocumented immigrants without a judicial warrant

Two people were arrested in the Sonoma County Superior Court in Northern California, one of whom was supposedly awaiting a hearing. This goes directly against Assembly Bill No.668, the law that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom signed in October 2019.

ICE justified the arrests by saying that California’s law does not supersede federal law, which still grants immigration enforcement officers authority to arrest “removable aliens inside the United States.”

Source: thehill.com

War

U.S. says preparing to sign deal with Taliban on February 29

The United States is preparing to sign a deal with the Taliban on February 29, building on an agreement on reducing violence across Afghanistan,

Pact with Taliban on reducing violence begins midnight:

Source: thehindu.com

After decades of conflict, we have come to an understanding with the Taliban on a significant reduction in violence across #Afghanistan. This is an important step on a long road to peace, and I call on all Afghans to seize this opportunity. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 21, 2020

Q

The [DS] knows what’s coming

1. MSM will push propaganda (Russia, Russia, etc)

2. [DS] player, Trump trying to rewrite history, Russia controls him

3. Social Media containment procedures will be activated

4. [DS] players will push for another impeachment or congressional investigation

5. Attacks will intensify

Will Trump and the patriots let this happen, it doesn’t look that way, this is why trump has been tweeting justice so many times. Time is up, the storm is here.

Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 20 Feb 2020 – 8:40:44 PM

https://twitter.com/brogthefrog/status/1230664743406403586📁 brogthefrog – QProof Kash Patel # QAnon The puzzle is coming together.

Q

So Q told us to remember Kash Patel for a reason, he helped write the Nunes memo, the FISA Abuse. Nancy Pelosi wanted him removed as the House intelligence chairman.

Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 20 Feb 2020 – 8:47:48 PM An Anon told Q that is was already noted. Anonymous 20 Feb 2020 – 8:42:25 PM ClipboardImage.png >>8200462 Baker already noted Q. Missed heaps of other shit but got this Primary purpose of referencing ‘Twitter’ accounts?

TOGETHER you are invincible.

CONNECTED.

UNITED.

WWG1WGA !!!

Q Kash Patel joined the National Security Council in Feb 2019. Kash Patel was Devin Nunes aid and helped write the nunes memo. Nunes memo turned out to be factually accurate after the IG report on Crossfire Hurricane was released. and Schiff was not. Kash Patel, who specializes in counter-terrorism,

House Democrats attacked Kash Patel in their impeachment report and accused him of working as a back-channel to Trump on Ukraine.

House Dems obtained Kash Patel’s phone records which revealed he spoke to Rudy Giuliani for 25 minutes on May 10.

Patel says his phone call with Giuliani was personal and had nothing to do with Ukraine.

Patel said he was “never a back channel to President Trump on Ukraine matters, at all, ever. Never — no meetings, no shuttling of documents, no meetings in secret. Never happened. I have no idea where they got that from.”

Patel has been under attack by the Democrat-media complex for years and decided to sue Politico for $25 million for a slanderous piece about him.

Rick Grenell and Kash Patel have been given a mandate to Clean House .

Trump’s “body man” Johnny McEntee is also being promoted to run the office responsible for filling hundreds of top political jobs throughout the federal agencies, according to three senior administration officials, replacing Sean Doocey, who will move over to the State Department. Source: politico.com What’s Johnny McEntee mission, most likely his task is to remove the rest of the swamp and bring in patriots. Grennell is only an acting DNI head, Trump is looking for a permanent one, he has a list, some say Doug Collins on the list but Doug collins does not want the job, Once Flynn is set free maybe Trump will give the job, he does know where all the bodies are buried. Four great candidates are under consideration at DNI. Decision within next few weeks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020

from x22report.com