President Erdogan’s Visit to Pakistan: Why India is worried?

Since 1990, every year on the 5th of February is observed as Kashmir Day or Kashmir Solidarity Day. This Day is officially observed in Pakistan to…

All warfare, ideological, economic, or military is based on deception. The assassination of Soleimani is merely a unit of the larger game by US and…

Insecurity kills everything beautiful, just like the insecurities of India are ruining the peace, stability and progress of the entire South Asian…

The subject of hegemony was discussed for the first time by an Italian philosopher Gramsci in his book “Prison Notebook” in which he explains that…

Acting US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells visited Pakistan on 19-22 January 2020, after India and Sri Lanka on her trip to…

Exxon Mobil and Total have asked Mozambique to send more troops to guard their operations in the north of the country following a series of Islamist…

Unfortunately, Indian Government under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) ideology has passed discriminatory laws…

Propaganda warfare against Pakistan is a main agenda of our enemy which is being used by our foes as an endeavor to subvert some sections of…

India, with an aim of maligning Pakistan’s repute in the international arena, has never spared a moment from blaming Pakistan over flimsy grounds….

In a stern warning to Pakistan, new Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane on the 7th of January 2020 said India reserves the right to “preemptively…

In contemporary scenario, South Asian saga has significant nature to alter the course of international system. The region consisted of volatile…

The draconian controls imposed in contemporary Kashmir and the slow-motion ethnic cleansing taking place there in response to its indigenous people’s…

from https://www.geopolitica.ru/en/article/president-erdogans-visit-pakistan-why-india-worried