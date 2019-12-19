President Hoover's Scathing History of WW2 Proves the US Fought on the Wrong Side (Peter Hammond Audio Podcast)
Another great lecture from the remarkable Peter Hammond, renowned South African activist pastor. He says that Herbert Hoover’s book, Freedom Betrayed, published in 2011, kept secret since Hoover’s death in 1964, is the most important historical book he has ever read, an extraordinary statement.
Freedom Betrayed is a meticulous researched and damning 900 page indictment of who really started WW2 and why, and concludes that the fault lies with Roosevelt, Churchill and the Jews who paid for both of their careers. This case has been made elsewhere, but what makes this one extraordinary is that it made by a respected American retired president, which is why it was repressed for 50 years. As usual, the media has ignored the book.
Hammond is remarkable, in how well he speaks, in the depth of his knowledge, and in what he has achieved through his activism. He is well worth paying attention to. His bio and links to other sermons follow below.
You can follow all of his talks and sermons on the excellent Sermon Audio, the leading site on the internet for conservative pastors. You won’t find any liberals on Sermon Audio.
A short video introducing the vision and mission of Peter Hammond’s Frontline Fellowship.
All of Hammond’s 800 talks and sermons on Sermon Audio:
About Peter Hammond:
Peter was born in Cape Town (in 1960) and brought up in Bulawayo (in what was then war-torn Rhodesia – now Zimbabwe). He was converted to Christ in 1977, worked in Scripture Union and Hospital Christian Fellowship, served in the South African Defence Force and studied at Baptist Theological College, (now Cape Town Baptist Seminary). He also earned a Doctorate in Missiology and has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Divinity. Peter is married to Lenora, whose missionary parents Rev. Bill and Harriett Bathman pioneered missionary work, mostly into Eastern Europe, for over 60 years. Peter and Lenora have been blessed with 4 children: Andrea, Daniela, Christopher and Calvin whom they have home schooled. They now have two grandchildren, Jeremy and Joshua.
For over 38 years, Dr. Peter Hammond has pioneered missionary outreaches, including into the war zones of Mozambique, Angola and Sudan. Often travelling by off road motorbike, Peter has travelled hundreds of thousands of kilometres to deliver Bibles to persecuted Christians in Africa and Eastern Europe. In the course of his missionary activities, Peter has been ambushed, come under aerial and artillery bombardments, been stabbed, shot at, beaten by mobs, arrested and imprisoned. On some missions he has flown far behind enemy lines to the Nuba Mountains in central Sudan with tons of Bibles, books, medicines and relief aid. He has walked throughout the war devastated Nuba Mountains showing the Jesus film in Arabic, proclaiming the Gospel, training pastors and evading enemy patrols.
Rev. Peter Hammond is the Founder and Director of Frontline Fellowship, the Founder and Chairman of Africa Christian Action, the Director of the Christian Action Network and Chairman of The Reformation Society. He is the author of Faith Under Fire In Sudan, Holocaust In Rwanda, In the Killing Fields of Mozambique, The Great Commission Manual, The Biblical Worldview Manual, Putting Feet To Your Faith, The Greatest Century of Missions, Biblical Principles For Africa, The Discipleship Handbook, Slavery, Terrorism and Islam – The Historical Roots and Contemporary Threat, The Greatest Century of Reformation, The Power of Prayer Handbook, Practical Discipleship, Answering Skeptics, Old Testament Survey, Sketches from South African History, Victorious Christians – Who Changed the World, The Ten Commandments –God’s Perfect Law of Liberty, Chaplains Handbook, Security and Survival Handbook and the New Testament Survey. He is the Editor of both Frontline Fellowship News and the Christian Action magazine.
Peter has developed the Biblical Worldview Seminar and Great Commission Course to mobilise churches to comprehensively apply the Lordship of Christ to all areas of life.
Peter has a great love for history and for wildlife. He enjoys reading, particularly history and primary resource documents on the Reformation and Missions. He co-ordinates Reformation 500, Henry Morton Stanley School of Christian Journalism, Vikings4Christ, Literature4Africa, William Carey Bible Institute and Livingstone Missionary School.
Along with his family, Peter enjoys hiking and mountain climbing and he is involved in various animal welfare groups. He has been involved in rescuing and caring for a wide variety of wild and domestic animals including penguins and Rhinos. He co-ordinates Wonderful Wildlife, We Love God’s Animals and The Bible and Animals.
For over 22 years, Peter hosted a weekly radio programme, Salt and Light, on Radio Tygerberg in Cape Town. Peter now hosts From the Frontline radio podcast. In his desire to apply the Lordship of Christ to all areas of life, Peter has been actively involved in numerous social issues. Since 1991 he has been vigorously promoting the Pro-Life cause in South Africa, initiating and mobilising the annual Life Chains, Sanctity Life Sunday and National Day of Repentance. He has mobilised numerous of marches to Parliament, including the Christian Voice marches in 1995 and 1996 which mobilised over 30,000 Christians in protest against the planned new secular state and its constitutional approval of abortion, pornography and other social evils. Peter has been called upon to present submissions to various sub-committees at Parliament.
He has co-authored, or contributed to, various books dealing with social issues in South Africa including: Fight For Life – A Pro-life Handbook for Southern Africa; Make a Difference – A Christian Action Handbook For Southern Africa; South Africa – Renaissance or Reformation?; Finding Freedom From The Pornography Plague, Porndemic – How the Pornography Plague Affects You and What You Can Do About It, The Pink Agenda – Sexual Revolution and the Ruin of the Family In South Africa, Character Assassins – Dealing with Ecclesiastical Tyrants and Terrorists, Reforming Our Families and Rise of the GayGB and the Pink Inquisition. These books and campaigns have led to hundreds opportunities to present Biblical principles through newspaper articles and on national radio and television programmes.
Peter has a strong commitment to Christian education, having helped to promote Christian education and home schooling in South Africa for over 29 years. He and his wife Lenora home schooled their four children and help provide Christian school textbooks through their Christian Liberty Books ministry. Through his Textbooks For Teachers programme, Peter has been providing thousands of Christian school textbooks to community Christian schools in Zambia and Sudan. Peter has also helped sponsor Bible colleges and Christian schools in Zambia and Sudan. He is involved in mobilising support for Christians suffering in Zimbabwe and in providing tons of relief aid for victims of communism in Zimbabwe.
Peter is regularly involved in personal and literature evangelism in the streets and in the townships. Since he was converted in 1977, Peter has maintained a regular practice of going in to some of the busiest, poorest and most neglected areas to conduct mass literature distribution, film evangelism and personal one-on-one evangelism and discipleship. In squatter camps, shanty towns, inner city ghettos, in bus and train stations, in prisons, military bases and hospitals, he has continued to engage in Evangelism and Discipleship.
He is a Missionary member of Livingstone Fellowship. He is also the Chairman of The Reformation Society and of the Henry Morton Stanley School of Christian Journalism.
Websites:
www.FrontlineMissionSA.org
www.LivingstoneFellowship.co.za
www.ReformationSA.org
www.Reform500.org
www.ChistianAction.org.za
www.Idop-Africa.org
www.TheBibleAndAnimals.org
www.WilliamCareyBi.com
www.Livingstone200.org
www.GospelDefenceLeague.org
www.ChristianLibertyBooks.co.za
www.HMSSchoolofChristianJournalism.org
“Let the elders who rule well be considered worthy of double honour, especially those who labour in preaching and teaching” 1 Timothy 5:17
This post first appeared on Russia Insider
Anyone is free to republish, copy, and redistribute the text in this content (but not the images or videos) in any medium or format, with the right to remix, transform, and build upon it, even commercially, as long as they provide a backlink and credit to Russia Insider. It is not necessary to notify Russia Insider. Licensed Creative Commons