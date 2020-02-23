President laid wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier on Defender of Fatherland Day

This post was originally published on this site

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin , Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko , State Duma Speaker Vyachelasv Volodin , Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino , Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev , Constitutional Court President Valery Zorkin , Supreme Court President Vyacheslav Lebedev , Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu , Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev , Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, heads of federal ministries and agencies, leaders of political parties, and representatives of veteran organisations.

Virtual Entrepreneur Association

The ceremony in front of the memorial concluded with a ceremonial march of the Guards of Honour and a military orchestra.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62848

Thanks! You've already liked this
No comments