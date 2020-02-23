President laid wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier on Defender of Fatherland Day

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Mishustin MikhailPrime Minister of the Russian Federation , Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko Matviyenko ValentinaChairwoman of the Council of Federation , State Duma Speaker Vyachelasv Volodin Volodin VyacheslavState Duma Speaker , Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino Vaino AntonChief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev Medvedev DmitryDeputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation , Constitutional Court President Valery Zorkin Zorkin ValeryConstitutional Court President , Supreme Court President Vyacheslav Lebedev Lebedev VyacheslavSupreme Court President , Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu Shoigu SergeiDefence Minister , Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev Patrushev NikolaiSecretary of the Russian Federation Security Council , Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, heads of federal ministries and agencies, leaders of political parties, and representatives of veteran organisations.

The ceremony in front of the memorial concluded with a ceremonial march of the Guards of Honour and a military orchestra.

from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62848