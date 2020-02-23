President laid wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier on Defender of Fatherland Day
The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin , Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko , State Duma Speaker Vyachelasv Volodin , Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino , Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev , Constitutional Court President Valery Zorkin , Supreme Court President Vyacheslav Lebedev , Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu , Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev , Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov, heads of federal ministries and agencies, leaders of political parties, and representatives of veteran organisations.
The ceremony in front of the memorial concluded with a ceremonial march of the Guards of Honour and a military orchestra.
from http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62848