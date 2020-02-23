President Trump in India Trip and Looming Kashmir Crisis



The plight of middle east and the imperialistic ideas of US is going to increase the crisis of World. The war with Iran will make the world a…

In his article, “The Unipolar Moment”1, which was based on a series of lectures delivered in Washington, D.C. in September 1990, Charles Krauthammer…

When the US began its military adventure in Iraq in 2003, many Western scholars noted that Washington’s unilateral aggression was leading to a…

The death of General Qassem Soleimani at the American hand was a cowardly political murder for the sole purpose of blowing up the table and plunging…

In early January 2020, the RAND Corporation published its latest research report on Russia entitled “Russia’s Hostile Measures. Combating Russian…

Indian courts earlier this month upheld the government’s previous designation of the Sikhs For Justice as an “unlawful organization” on the basis of…

Since 1990, every year on the 5th of February is observed as Kashmir Day or Kashmir Solidarity Day. This Day is officially observed in Pakistan to…

Days ago, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo completed a three-day tour of Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. At the conclusion of the…

In the last essay, we spoke only briefly about the Southern commitment to beauty, which is in contradistinction to the general American culture of…

Few recent weeks showed us how Indian citizenship has clearly got more complicated and biased than any other citizenship act in the world. Protests…

The Trump peace plan for Palestine and Israel was announced jointly by two figures presently facing legal allegations in their respective states:…

From maligning Pakistan in foreign media to try to sabotage Pakistan’s growth on every other front, India has never missed a chance to hurt her…

