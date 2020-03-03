Presidential Tough Guys and Snowflakes I Have Known — Volume I

In September 2019, there was a Chimpster Blog by Donald McCarthy on the political usefulness of perceived toughness. I read it a couple of times, thought about it, made a few notes that I just found, and decided to share my own thoughts about presidential toughness. The September blog identified three modern presidents that had been perceived by Don McCarthy and others as “tough presidents:” Reagan, Bush, and Trump.

As “beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” the eyes have it also in determining “toughness.” To me, none of the three identified as tough presidents by McCarthy et al would be my choices for “tough,” presidents, but I’ll begin with them anyway.

My notes don’t tell me whether the earlier blog just went along with the crowd and used whatever criteria others had used to determine toughness in presidents, or whether he believed his Stinkers to Erdogan to Chancre trio really represented presidential toughness. Anyway, the three identified were believed to be tough by somebody.

So, my own thoughts shouldn’t be construed as differing with Don McCarthy, because I can’t remember from what platform he viewed them. Caveats completed!

Before proceeding further, there’s too much work ahead for a single blog, so I’ll deal with Bush and Trump in Volume II which is not intended as a threat. This exercise is growing on me though, and I may be forced to take a look at our three Democrats, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama at some time in the near future.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone, however, that there’s more we need to do with one of those new-fangled “deep dives” into, and sharing of, Trump’s snowflakiness than with the two other republicans combined: Reagan, as I’ve already admitted, may or may not have been a truly “tough” president or instead may just have been “semi-tough” from his days as, and his skills from, his Hollywood and General Electric Theater years.

Bush the Younger we’ll learn about together with the Trumpmeister in the next presidential volume of this saga . And yes, I plagiarized “Semi Tough” from Dan Jenkins novel of the same name, and the movie made from it starring Burt Lancaster and Kris Kristofferson among others. Really funny book and movie. Jenkins really knew his shit about football, basketball, and his favorite, PGA golf.

Believe it or don’t, but there’s a major difference between real toughness and what people may have perceived about the “tough guy” presidents” chosen for discussion in this blog as examples of that presidential genre.

All three of the recent republican presidents tagged as “tough” likely reflected, and now reflect with Trump, the views of millions of *”erroneous” Americans. In their cases, I believed too many have confused bluster and toughness and with Reagan and Bush threw in cowboys and ranchers as further corroboration of the view along with brush cutting for the younger Bush laddie and some “lets saddle up and ride” for Ronnie. *(in my possibly erroneous view)

Not to mention in Reagan’s case his acting background which stood him in great stead when he read lines written for him, such as “Mr. Gorbachev tear down that wall.” Another leading man line Reagan delivered in the hospital after he was shot in 1981 by John Hinckley Jr. to his wife Nancy was, “Honey, I guess I forgot to duck.”

Ronnie plagiarized that line from Jack Dempsey, the heavyweight boxer, but being the president he never shared any credit with Dempsey for it. He probably thought his timing and the circumstances justified his reluctance to share, and he was the president and we weren’t.

James Brady, Reagan’s Press Secretary was badly wounded in the same shooting but lived for thirteen years until his death in 1994 from that gunshot. A Secret Service detail member was also shot as he literally took a bullet for the president when he stepped in front of him and spread his body to take the bullet that came. A local police officer was shot in the neck, but all three victims survived their wounds until Brady died much later. President Reagan’s injury was a ricochet from one of six shots Hinckley managed in 1.7 seconds. When presidents are shot, the details are all written down for history.

Another great Reagan line was in 1994 in one of his reelection debates with Walter Mondale. The debate moderator asked President Reagan whether at his age, as already the oldest serving American president ever, he had any doubts about his ability to remain functional throughout a second term. His acting background, added to his actor’s ability to go off script, prompted him to reply, “Not at all! He’d hung around with Jack Benny long enough to give it a long moment before adding the killer line, “I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.”

Perfect! Even Mondale was laughing and appreciating Reagan’s debating skill. That single well-timed response probably won the debate for Reagan even before it began. But we now know Reagan’s speechwriters received their drafts back with presidential one-liners added, from a cache of them he kept in his desk drawer, scrawled in the margins Some from his desk were, and still are, good today, and he may or may not have ever used these particular quips — but if not he should have.

Ronald Reagan’s actor’s instincts were perfect to communicate either his actual, or his actor’s faux courage and toughness, but we’ll never know for sure from whence they came. Having gotten this far into the blog, I’ll admit I’m rooting for toughness because Reagan handled adversity so brilliantly.

I need to jump ahead a few decades to conflate Reagan briefly with Trump and compare Trump’s humor with Ronnie’s one liners with Trump’s ”truthfully hyperbolic” ones in all CAPS following Reagan’s:

“Someone had once said that actually as long as there are final exams, there will be prayers in schools.” I NEVER HAD TO PRAY IN SCHOOL BECAUSE I HAD THE BEST BRAIN, AND THE BEST WORDS, AND AN UNCLE WHO TAUGHT AT MIT.

“I can remember when a hot story broke, and the reporters would run in and yell, “Stop the chisels!” MY DECISIONS ARE UNMATCHABLE, AND I TOOK AWAY ALL THE FAKE NEWS CHISELS ANYWAY.

“I’ve wondered at times what the 10 Commandments would have looked like if Moses had run them through the U.S. Congress.” EVERY ONE OF THOSE STUPID 10 COMMANDMENTS IS STUPID AND NONE OF ‘EM APPLY TO ME. A PRESIDENT CAN DO WHATEVER THE HELL HE WANTS, AND THOSE CRAZY DEMOCRATS AND THEIR WITCH HUNTS ARE A REAL PAIN IN THE ASS. NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION, LIKE I’VE BEEN SAYING SINCE I WAS ELECTED, AND EVERY CALL I MAKE IS PERFECT WITH NO QUID PRO QUOS, AND I DIDN’T HOLD UP ANY STUPID AID TO UKRAINE. ASK BILL BARR, HE’S MY NEW ROY COHN.

“What are the four things wrong with Soviet agriculture? Spring, summer, autumn and winter.” MORE FAKE NEWS. MY BFF PUTIN, OR VLAD, AS I LOVE TO CALL HIM BECAUSE HE REMINDS ME OF THAT OTHER VLAD WITH THE BIG IMPALER. BUT VLAD’S CROPS AND HIS OIL ARE PERFECT JUST LIKE THE LITTLE MIDGET’S PROGRAM IN NORTH KOREA. AND BECAUSE OF THE SWEETNESS OF UN’S LETTERS TO ME, AND HIS FUNNY HAIR LIKE MINE, ALTHOUGH HIS IS BLACK AND NOT ORANGE, WE FELL IN LOVE. BUT I WANT TO TELL YOU THAT OUR LOVE HAS NEVER ONCE BEEN CONSUMMATED, AND ANYTHING ELSE YOU’VE HEARD IS A DEMOCRAT LIE, AND I ALSO WANNA’ TELL YOU THE NORTH KOREANS CHOOSE STARVATION TO MAKE MY LITTLE BUDDY LOOK BAD. THEY MUST HAVE LOTS OF CROPS TO FEED ALL THE ROCKET AND BOMB MAKING SOLDIERS. THEY WORK UNDERGROUND LIKE SNOW WHITES DWARFS BUT THEY’RE STILL TALLER THAN MIKE BLOOMBERG.

“Just to show you how youthful I am, I intend to campaign in all 13 states.” DAMN, WHICH ONES WERE THEY BACK THEN? I’LL DO THE SAME THING IF I CAN FIND OUT WHICH ONES THEY WERE. I HOPE THOSE WERE THE STATES WITH THE AIRFIELDS AND AIRPLANES AND HAVE THE MOST ELECTORAL VOTES TOO.

“When I go in for a physical now, they no longer ask me how old I am, they just carbon-date me.” I DON’T KNOW ABOUT DATING CARBON, BUT CAN I GRAB HER PUSSY?

Sam Donaldson: “Mr. President, in talking about the continuing recession tonight, you have blamed mistakes in the past. You have blamed the Congress. Does any of the blame belong to you?”

REAGAN: “Yes, because for many years I was a Democrat!”

TRUMP: NO! I’VE NEVER DONE ANYTHING IN TWO CORINTHIANS I SHOULDN’T HAVE,SO I’VE NEVER NEEDED TO ASK GOD’S FORGIVENESS, WHICH MAKES ME THE BEST MAN IN WORLD HISTORY WITHOUT ANY SIN OR MISTAKES EVER I — IN SPITE OF ADAM SCHIFF’S LIES ABOUT MY COLLUSIONINGS OR OBSTRUCTIONINGS OR PRO PRO QUIDS.

Patti Davis said about her father, his sunny disposition and his one liners about almost anything began long before his political career. It was his coping mechanism. “It all goes all the way back to him being a child of an alcoholic.” “He protected himself against the unpredictability of his home, by developing this sort of coating of humor over everything. ‘I don’t wanna’ feel the pain here. I don’t wanna’ feel the unpredictability here.'”

Trump and Reagan appear to be polar opposites. Trump’s dad was a demanding Ku Klux Klanner, and young Donnie, like old Donnie, never met a pussy he didn’t try to grab, but I’ll talk more seriously about “the creepster” after I get done with George W. Bush in Volume II.

If you’re old enough to remember that in 1954, General Electric hired actor and future President Ronald Reagan to host a national TV show called “General Electric Theater,” you may also know that was the Banquo ghost those times that predicted the election of Ronald Reagan — as did the Sorcerer’s Apprentice assure the election of the new Dos Equis “Least Attractive Man in the World.”

We know Donnie Trump would have pooped his pants walking into his bedroom for his usual nightly repast if he’d found a ghost sitting crosslegged on his pre-sanitized for the evening bed eating Donnie’s Big Mac’s — or the White House dish referred to by its preparers as “turds and whey,” reflecting their choice of what to they’s like to leave in the whey, but knowing they would be beheaded if indulging themselves in such lighthearted boyish pranks.

As you can probably tell, I’m having difficulty polishing off Ronnie, but this bit about General Electric Theater, and eight years of his pre-presidential li should about do it.

Over eight seasons, as the host of The General Electric Theater, Reagan visited more than 130 GE labs and factories and reported on everything from jet engines, not quite a decade old back then, to the future of electricity.

Several broadcasts 1956 took place inside Reagan’s electric” hilltop home in Pacific Palisades, California, as part of GE’s “Live Better Electrically” marketing campaign, with Nancy and Ronnie’s house the model for our electrical future.”

By 1956, Reagan’s was the third-most-popular show on American television, with over 25 million viewers every week. “Stars on the show, every Sunday at 9 p.m. on CBS television and radio until 1962, included Fred Astaire, Lou Costello, James Dean, Joan Fontaine, Ernie Kovacs and others. Former first lady Nancy Reagan appeared in four episodes as an actress, and the Reagan’s “all-electric” home starred in two segments.”

Goodbye for now Ronnie. Unlike my faux paean to Snail Boy Pence in an earlier blog, this one is different. Although I hated Reagan’s politics, he almost earned himself a pass as a neighbor. In that role I’d likely have appreciated him, and maybe even his stick figure wife, but as president he was a disaster. People can be really complex can’t they?

Next up, Bushie and Donnie.

_______

David L. Cattanach