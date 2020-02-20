Press release on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with Speaker of the Lower House of Afghanistan’s Parliament Mir Rahman Rahmani This post was originally published on this site Like 0 Thanks! You've already liked this No comments « On the Road to Baku: The newly elected MP from Khankendi District in the occupied and ransacked Nagorno-Karabakh: 1 of 2. Tural Ganjaliyev » 5 tips for a happy life with a Russian woman Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.