Press release on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with Wang Yi, member of the Council of State and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China This post was originally published on this site Like 0 Thanks! You've already liked this No comments « Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s opening remarks at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 56th Munich Security Conference, Munich, February 15, 2020 » Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with the Italian daily La Stampa published on February 17, 2020 Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.