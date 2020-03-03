Press review: Super Tuesday minus two looms and Russian peacekeepers root out terrorists

Russian military police have entered the Syrian city of Saraqib, and have retaken it from militants. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the move is aimed at ensuring security and unhindered movement of vehicles and civilians along the M4 and M5 highways. The deployment of the Syrian army’s anti-aircraft systems to the frontline changed the course of military operations, reducing the number of flights by Turkish combat drones. Without that air support, militants were flushed out of the city in just one night. On Thursday, a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey is expected to take place but experts are not sure that it will help the two countries find a conclusive solution to the Idlib issue, Izvestia writes.

“Turkey has been upping the ante all along,” military expert Vladislav Shurygin told the newspaper. “And now Ankara, for whom controlling the M5 highway is the main strategic goal, is facing a tough choice: either engage in fighting the Russian military or leave the road to the Syrians. A thing to note is that the Turks cannot attack Russian military police units because they have recently been recognized as a peacekeeping force and the international community will hardly accept such a development,” he added.

It is still unclear if Russia and Turkey will be able to resolve the Idlib conflict and secure a long-term ceasefire since there are too many variables in the equation, Vladimir Fitin, a Russian expert on the Middle East, pointed out.

“The two leaders are very likely to agree that everything should remain at its current position, maintaining kind of a status quo,” the expert explained. “Given that it was Erdogan who insisted on a summit, one can presume that he seeks to make some agreements. At the same time, these tensions should not have a negative impact on Russian-Turkish cooperation in other areas. One of the reasons why is that the Turks have said themselves that the Syrian crisis does not affect defense deals whatsoever, including those concerning the supply of additional S-400 systems to Turkey, as well as their maintenance,” the expert noted.

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Democratic Party holds Super Tuesday minus two

The Democratic Party will be holding primaries in 14 US states and the American Samoa caucus is scheduled to take place on March 3, known as Super Tuesday, which also involves overseas voters. The first shocking news came ahead of the vote, as Pete Buttigieg, who was considered to be one of the most up-and-coming Democratic politicians, announced the end of his presidential campaign, Nezavisimaya Gazeta wrote.

Buttigieg is the second Democrat to drop out of the race in the past few days. Billionaire Tom Steyer – an influential sponsor of the Democratic Party – was the first to drop his presidential bid. Experts say that Buttigieg’s withdrawal will play into the hand of former Vice President Joseph Biden and ex-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. Both of them are centrists and the party’s establishment is betting on them. “The party’s leadership viewed Buttigieg as a trial balloon. They sought to figure out how Americans would react to this sort of centrist candidate – a young mayor of a small town, and an openly gay man on top of that. It turns out that voters did not show enough enthusiasm. Buttigieg failed to become the one to stop Bernie Sanders,” Professor of the Faculty of Law at the Higher School of Economics Alexander Domrin pointed out.

According to him, Sanders is rightfully considered to be the Super Tuesday favorite. He is expected to garner the support of many voters in California, where centrists are not that strong. Besides, Sanders has a strong position in Texas. Biden, in turn, can count on moderate voters, though in less populated states. The former vice president’s upside is that he does not trigger negative emotions among African-American voters, who are an important part of the Democratic electorate. While his lack of charisma and failed Ukraine policy during the Obama administration are his drawbacks. In Domrin’s view, his downsides may outweigh the upside.

“Compared to Biden, Sanders surely has more chances against a Republican candidate. I believe that if Elizabeth Warren ended up with him as vice president, Bernie could make an interesting head of state. However, there is still nothing intriguing about his possible battle against Trump. Sanders will lose,” Domrin emphasized.

Izvestia: EU needs UN consent to monitor Libyan arms embargo

The European Union is working to establish a new mission to monitor the Libyan arms embargo introduced back in 2011. Russian Permanent Envoy to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told Izvestia that it was necessary to get the United Nations Security Council’s consent before launching such an operation.

The new mission is supposed to take the place of Operation Sophia that the EU launched during the 2015 migrant crisis in order to save refugees shipwrecked in the Mediterranean Sea. There is no information yet on the name of the new mission and its participants.